“WOOOO! LeBron James Finally Redeemed Himself”: Skip Bayless Praises Lakers Star For His Last Shot But Not Without a Banter

It’s the first week of April, and the Los Angeles Lakers are three games above .500. If you are among the Lakers fans who lost all hope in the team a month ago, no, we are not fooling you. LeBron James and Co look like legitimate contenders now.

They have at this moment won seven out of their last eight games and are as Playoffs ready as any other team in the Western Conference, if not better.

James finally led his team to a victory with a 35p/5r/6a performance along with a closing shot in the 135-133 OT win.

LEBRON WITH THE CLUTCH BUCKET. LAKERS WIN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6haTQgEzWt — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 5, 2023

And it looks like even Skip Bayless can’t resist his excitement to see James back where he belongs.

Skip Bayless can’t hide his excitement for LeBron James and the Lakers

Obviously, he did not do it without a jab at The King, but he did express his excitement on Twitter with a typically animated Skip Bayless Tweet.

“WOOOOOO!!! LEBRON FINALLY DROVE IT AND MADE THE LAYUP TO WIN THE GAME BY TWO – REDEEMING HIMSELF FOR THE BLOWN LAYUP AT THE END OF REGULATION. I AM LOVING THIS LAKER TEAM,” tweeted the 71-year-old analyst indicating a missed lay-up by James at the end of regulation, which would have ended the game then and there.

WOOOOOO!!! LEBRON FINALLY DROVE IT AND MADE THE LAYUP TO WIN THE GAME BY TWO – REDEEMING HIMSELF FOR THE BLOWN LAYUP AT THE END OF REGULATION. I AM LOVING THIS LAKER TEAM. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 5, 2023

But even the 4x MVP said the same thing about redeeming himself as Bayless did. So, it’s fair.

Whether Skip is really happy about it. Or it is just another mandatory LeBron James Tweet by the person who is most obsessed with the 19x All-Star? We might know the answer to it.

His happiness would surely be on display for us to decide when he comes on screen with LBJ’s biggest admirer, Shannon Sharpe, on their popular Fox Sports 1 show, UNDISPUTED.

Where do the Lakers stand exactly?

With 3 games remaining in their regular season and the record tied with the 6th seed Clippers and a 0.5 game differential with the 5th seed Warriors, there are still possibilities of the Purple and Gold team avoiding the Play-in.

Avoiding those extra Play-in games right before the Playoffs wouldn’t just give this team the required rest before the first round, but also match them up probably with the Kings instead of the Nuggets or the Grizzlies.

And as good as the Kings’ season has been, they would be the best chance for this Lakers team to get some ground underneath their legs for the Playoffs and prepare themselves to play the teams like the Nuggets, Grizzlies, Suns, or Warriors.