“Worried About the Body…”: Former Duke Champion Shares Honest Concern About Zion Williamson and Pelicans’ Habits

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 30: New Orleans Pelicans Forward Zion Williamson (1) stretches before a NBA, Basketball Herren, USA game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Los Angeles Clippers on October 30, 2022 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA.

2001 NCAA champion Jay Williams joined ESPN‘s The Pat McAfee Show and discussed the never-ending body concerns about Williamson. Williams seemed more concerned about Zion Williamson’s body during parties than the on-court action itself. He played with a young squad during his lone season as a rookie. Therefore, he knows how young squads react to the NBA schedule. He also shared his views on how the influx of money can change the way a young player functions.

McAfee triggered the conversation by pointing out that despite being an explosive dunker and a top-notch athlete, people consistently question Williamson’s body. The host wondered if Williamson would be the face of this league considering regular doubts about him. Instead of answering the question directly, Williams touched upon the money angle.

He remembered an event where 2x NBA All-Star Michael Finley told him that he was not worried about signing his first contract, but when he received the payment. The former Bulls guard mentioned that Williamson has made a ton of money through his contract extension and his Jordan deal, and has got the taste of wealth early in his career. He stated that it takes about two years or so for a player to figure out the NBA lifestyle.

“I’m not worried about the body as much as I’m worried about the body in the party scene outside of hoops, man,” added the former Duke guard.

Williams also revealed that young squads are more prone to night outs and this is when they can end up eating excessive food. Therefore, his concern revolves around how the Pelicans Forward is dealing with the temptations of the NBA nightlife.

While Williamson has had his incredible performances here and there, many believe that he is lacking consistency. This is despite him averaging 22 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game. However, critics have pointed out that he disappears during big games.

Shaquille O’Neal wants Zion Williamson to step up

Like McAfee, Shaquille O’Neal also believes that the explosive dunker isn’t out of shape. Since he faced criticism about his own body during his playing days, Diesel is aware of such scrutiny. However, as per Shaq, if Zion was out of shape, he wouldn’t be able to perform high-flying dunks and keep up with the NBA action.

He wants the forward to have more intensity, so his feedback touches upon his lack of performance during big moments. He argued the same during the In-Season Tournament Semi-Final.

“I didn’t say anything about how he [Zion] looks. I just said… He didn’t run hard. He didn’t step up to the challenge and he didn’t create easy points for himself,” revealed Shaq on The Rich Eisen Show.

At any rate, the skepticism about Williamson’s body continues to hover. This year has been a wild ride for the thunderous jammer, however, a fit physique indeed extends the age of an athlete’s career. And if Zion wants to be a forward for a long time and etch his name alongside the likes of LeBron James, he would want to shape up.