“Don’t Think Zion Williamson Is Out of Shape”: Shaquille O’Neal Clarifies Nature of His Critique of Pelicans Star

During a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Shaquille O’Neal joined guest host Suzy Shuster and discussed the level of criticism he has directed at Zion Williamson. O’Neal asked Shuster if she believed his criticism of Williamson had been too harsh, especially after the latter’s lackadaisical performance in the In-Season Tournament Semi-Final.

Shuster replied that she did believe the rhetoric was harsh. In response, Shaq defended himself by explaining how he has focused on the Pelicans star’s performance rather than his weight issues. The former Lakers Center claimed that he doesn’t believe that the Pelicans Power Forward has fitness-related problems.

O’Neal pointed out that he had never commented on Zion’s body. He recalled how during his third championship run in 2003, he was called out of shape as well despite being the leading scorer in the league. But Shaq put on a show regardless of that.

Therefore, Shaq’s main contention with Zion has been a lack of intensity. This came to the surface during the In-Season Tournament Semis when Pels lost by 44 points to the Lakers and Williamson just had 13 points.

During the sit-down, Shaq told Shuster, “I didn’t say anything about how he [Zion] looks. I just said… He didn’t run hard. He didn’t step up to the challenge and he didn’t create easy points for himself.” Then Shaq added that despite having weight issues, he put up “big numbers. Therefore, he expects Williamson to be more dominant. The 3x Finals MVP doesn’t even think that Zion is out of shape.

“I don’t think he [Zion] is out of shape. You can’t be out of shape playing like that. People always say ‘you’re out of shape’, how am I out of shape and I’m the leading scorer in the league,” added Shaq.

He also mentioned that it’d be “hypocritical” if he questioned the forward’s weight. Throughout the conversation, Shaq’s main focus was to clarify that he didn’t target the Forward personally and made comments about his game. Unlike Shaq, the criticism from Stephen A. Smith and Charles Barkley has been a bit more personal.

Zion Williamson has been the butt of jokes

Analyst Stephen A. Smith has not held back when it comes to Williamson. He has openly urged him to improve his diet. Whenever SAS brings up the on-court performances of the power dunker, he looks annoyed. After the In-Season tournament wrapped up, Smith alleged that Williamson was a binge eater.

“I’m not exaggerating, I’m quoting people. You got chefs in New Orleans who love him. They’re looking for him. Every chef there wants to meet him because they know he’d show up at the restaurant. The word out on Zion Williamson is that he’ll eat the table,” he stated.

Charles Barkley has been a fierce critic of the 2x All-Star as well. He thinks that the Forward needs someone to guide him. Barkley, who also had issues regarding his shape as well, understands the issue well. He has repeatedly stated that it was legendary Center Moses Malone who pushed him during his rookie year to get in better shape. Similarly, he wants someone to help Williamson work on his body.

During an episode of TNT’s Inside the NBA, he commented, “He’s not in shape. He doesn’t run, he plays the game strictly on talent. He never runs on a fastbreak. He’s kind of like jogging on offence and defence. Somebody has got to get a hold of him because he’s got so much talent”

As criticisms pile up on the fourth-year player, his play has still been impressive, at least numbers-wise. He has tallied 22.8 points and 4.7 assists per game this season. However, he is averaging under six rebounds per game, which is fewer than any other season.