“Worst Celebrity Game Ever”: Skip Bayless Doesn’t Hold Back While Reviewing All-Star 2025 Festivity

The 2025 NBA All-Star weekend is finally upon us. The exciting festivities were kicked off by the Ruffles Celebrity Game, which featured movie stars, musicians, streamers, pro-wrestlers, and everyone in between. MLB legend Barry Bonds coached Team Bonds to a 66-55 victory over Team Rice, led by NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Rice.

Advertisement

While the fans in attendance enjoyed it, one person who greatly disliked the contest was Skip Bayless. The popular analyst took to X (formerly Twitter) to criticize the horrible shooting in the Ruffles Game, then shared an old video showing off his jump shot — where he sank many buckets in an empty gymnasium.

“I wonder again why I was never asked to participate. Scared of me? Haha,” wrote Bayless along with his scorching words about the lack of skills from this year’s celebrity participants.

This was shot a year and a half ago. As I watch the embarrassing shooting in tonight’s Celebrity Game, I wonder again why I was never asked to participate. Scared of me? Haha. pic.twitter.com/Cb5hkC6LLU — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 15, 2025

Bayless wasn’t able to contain his kindness any further. He released a final tweet calling the extravaganza the worst celebrity game ever.

“That was by far the worst Celebrity Game ever. Commish is going to have to try to fix it,” he stated.

Bayless wasn’t necessarily wrong. Aside from the lack of true star power, the game itself was a mess. Famed streamer Kai Cenat had an awful showing — tripping over himself and air-balling multiple shots. One person on X couldn’t help themselves and complied with Cenat’s worst plays into a video.

Kai Cenat’s first half NBA Celebrity Game highlights might be some of the worst basketball plays of all time pic.twitter.com/6zkpXTWnXq — ryan (@scubaryan_) February 15, 2025



Another duo that didn’t have the best night was former NBA star Baron Davis and comedian Druski. Both men moved like icebergs and were heavily made fun of online.

Druski and Baron Davis after the first quarter of the Celebrity All Star Game. pic.twitter.com/Y4AB7cJPlk — At The Buzzer (@AtTheBuzzer1) February 15, 2025

Like Cenat, Druski showed that 3-pointers should only be attempted if you have range like Steph Curry.

It wasn’t all terrible. Soap actor Rome Flynn put up a game-high 22 points and took home the MVP. Olympian Shelby McEwen also had some nice moments and delivered the only slam dunk highlights.

At the end of the day, the Celebrity Game is for entertainment, but the contest tonight failed to live up to the mark. Maybe one of the teams should’ve contacted 4x Celeb Game MVP Kevin Hart, who is currently in the Bay for the All-Star festivities.