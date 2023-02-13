“Patrick Mahomes Can Be Football’s 1st Michael Jordan”: Max Kellerman, Who Once Called Tom Brady a ‘Bum’, Snubs Him For GOAT as Chiefs Win Super Bowl LVII

There is no higher bar for Patrick Mahomes to chase than the GOAT of his own sport, Tom Brady. However, being one of the top-4 sports in the United States, an across-sport comparison is nothing new for a player that has started his journey toward the greatest athlete crown probably better than anyone else.

After TB12’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers humbled his Kansas City Chiefs in 2021, Mahomes’ route to the ultimate title in American sports looked difficult. Nevertheless, two years later, after winning his second Super Bowl, and second Super Bowl MVP, he is back in it.

ESPN’s Max Kellerman thinks he has the best chance to chase Michael Jeffery Jordan in football history.

Also read: “Stephen Curry Is NBA’s Patrick Mahomes”: NBA Champion Compares Warriors Legend to Chiefs MVP After 2nd Super Bowl Win

Max Kellerman says Patrick Mahomes has a chance to be the 1st Michael Jordan of football

Football fans would say Tom Brady is the GOAT in all sports. Even the official NFL site says so. However, the fans of both sports and most of its TV experts believe Brady’s 10 attempts at the highest reward in his game and only seven wins separate him from Jordan.

And ESPN veteran analyst Max Kellerman is at the top of the list of those people.

To call someone the Michael Jordan of their sport doesn’t just mean they’re the GOAT, it means:

1. The eyeball test says they’re the best

2. Their stats corroborate that impression

3. Their team wins the most.

Patrick Mahomes has a chance to be the 1st Michael Jordan of football — Max Kellerman (@maxkellerman) February 13, 2023

This is the very same “expert” who claimed Brady’s career was all but over in 2016. So, there goes the value of this Tweet down the drain. You could have guessed that he is a hater when he didn’t mention Tom at all in his post.

Also read: LeBron James Agrees With Sworn Hater Skip Bayless After Eagles Lose Super Bowl LVII to Chiefs on an ‘Alleged Bad Call’

When Max Kellerman’s hate on TB12 became a mockery for his media career

After Max guaranteed Brady wouldn’t win and fall off a cliff and called him a ‘bum’ and whatnot, TB12 won 3 Super Bowls, two Super Bowl MVPs, and made himself the unarguable GOAT in the sport.

Not just that, the man also won his last one with a team that had the worst winning percentage in football history and put the debate of him only winning it because of Bill Belichick to rest.

And also the legendary QB finished his career with the most career quarterback wins (251), most career passing attempts (12,050), most career passing completions (7,753), most career passing touchdowns (649), most career passing yards (89,214), most pass completions in a season (490, in the year 2022), most pass attempts in a season (733, also 2022), and the longest touchdown pass (99 yards).

So, in football, there was a man as good as Mike was in basketball, if not better. And if you ask Mahomes, he would want to chase that man only.

Also read: Shaquille O’Neal And Kevin Hart Hilariously Fight About Cowboys-Eagles At Super Bowl LVII