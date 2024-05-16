“Would Whoop That Man’s A**”: Miami Heat Legend Confident He Would Dominate Dwight Howard in a Brawl

Dwight Howard is infamous for some of the most well-known beefs in the hooping community. Recently, he had a chance to put one of his long-standing feuds to rest, against the Miami Heat legend, Udonis Haslem. Howard appeared on ‘The OGs’ podcast where the two NBA veterans decided it was no longer necessary to hold grudges against one another. However, it turns out that Haslem is not done taking shots at Howard.

In their virtual conversation, last week, Howard and Haslem talked about the origin of the beef. UD concluded, “Ain’t no smoke, man. It’s all love, brother. Let’s do what we do out here in life, man.” Now that he was back in his studio for the recent episode, he had some things to get off his chest.

On the latest episode of his podcast, the 3-time NBA champion claimed that he would comfortably beat Superman in a boxing match. The NBA veteran started by channeling his inner Al Pacino from The Godfather 3.

He tried to reiterate the iconic line, “Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in,” by the legendary actor. Then, his co-host asked, “If you and Dwight put on boxing gloves, who wins?” Without wasting a second, he said,

“I would whoop that man’s a** now. That was a dumb a** question.”

UD claimed that even Howard might know the answer to that question. Despite the straightforward response, the three-time NBA Champion said that he wishes him well, especially now that they have squashed their beef.

He wishes that Howard makes the next NBA Anniversary team, but when it comes to physical brawls, he’ll choose himself over anyone. Maybe this stems from the fact that their feud started with a physical blow that he received from the eight-time All-Star.

Udonis Haslem reveals the origin of his beef with Dwight Howard

Basketball is a physical sport and often athletes butt heads with one another on the hardwood. While most fights get left behind on the court, Haslem has been carrying the bitter memories of his fight with Howard for a long time. It all began during his fifth year in the league when he and Howard faced one another during a game.

Haslem said, “Dwight, my fifth year in the league, we competing against you – caught me with an elbow in my ear. I end up getting a burst eardrum, a perforated eardrum. I end up having to have surgery.”

From that point, every time their teams faced one another, Haslem had an agenda against Howard. The former Heat PF carried that chip on his shoulder for well over a decade and only now he got the freedom to put it behind him. While it might feel weird that athletes fixate on on-court tussles for so long, UD’s reason seems to justify his grudge.