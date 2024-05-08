Dwight Howard Labels Shaquille O’Neal ‘Capman’ After Expressing Desire to Bury the Hatchet

Feb 15, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Former NBA player Shaquille O’Neal laughs while standing next to Los Angeles Lakers player Dwight Howard during the slam dunk contest during NBA All Star Saturday Night at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Dwight Howard has had an illustrious career in the NBA. For almost 20 years, the big man asserted command over the paint and won multiple accolades. However, despite his achievements, he is perhaps best known for his famous feud with Shaquille O’Neal. Recently though, “Superman” learned that Shaq’s former teammate, Udonis Haslem has also had a beef with him. However, despite his initial shock, Howard immediately seems to have used it as a tactic to try and bury the hatchet with ‘The Big Diesel’.

During Dwight Howard’s recent appearance on “The OGs”, Udonis Haslem made him aware of the hatred that the Miami Heat legend had for him. UD revealed that Howard’s elbow caused damage to his eardrum in the middle of a game, resulting in surgery. Since then, Haslem always played with a ‘chip on his shoulder’ when going up against D12.

“We got beef. OG ain’t ducking no smoke… Dwight, my fifth year in the league, we competing against you – caught me with an elbow in my ear. I end up getting a burst eardrum, a perforated eardrum. I end up having to have surgery. So every time I played against you, I always had a little bit of a chip on my shoulder,” Haslem revealed.

Despite his grudge, with it having been years after the incident took place, Haslem revealed he was ready to put the altercation behind both of them.

“Ain’t no smoke, man. It’s all love, brother. Let’s do what we do out here in life, man,” Haslem concluded.

After his beef with Udonis Haslem came to an end, Dwight posted the clip of the podcast, urging Shaquille O’Neal also to do the same. By writing how the misunderstandings in the NBA were nothing more than ‘sibling rivalry’, the Orlando Magic legend hoped to make peace with Shaq after “50 years”. The following is what he said on the matter in his X [Formerly Twitter] post.

“In the NBA we supposed to be brothers shouldn’t be nothing more than a sibling rivalry! Much love UD … Shaq let’s end this it’s been 50 years”

On the same post, a user’s comment implied that Howard was “reaching out” to the Big Aristotle. As a response to the comment, the two-time block champ uploaded another video of him revealing that has reached out to the TNT analyst on multiple occasions.

Calling O’Neal “capman”, Howard implied that the former was a liar for claiming that he had never reached out before. Revealing the apparent truth, the former Taoyuan Leopard player wanted to mend relationships with the Hall-Of-Famer.

“I reached out to Shaq myself on multiple occasions cause I’m like what’s the issue? Like I understand the competitive side, but we don’t even compete against each other… I have reached out to him and I would like for us to have some type of relationship. Life is too short,” Dwight said.

Dwight Howard has expressed his desire to patch things up with Shaq on numerous occasions now. However, when he is asked about Howard, there always seems to be a bit of anger in ‘The Diesel’s voice.

Fans across the NBA community have been vocal about their desire for the two to bury the hatchet at some point. However, even with one side ready to break bread together, the situation still looks far from favorable. Hopefully, things can change as time passes.