“Would’ve Looked at You Crazy”: Austin Reaves Doubles Down on the Unbelievable Aspect of Having His Own Signature Shoe

Austin Reaves has been a success story like no other in the NBA. From going undrafted to having his signature shoe, it has been quite the journey for the Los Angeles Lakers player. While signing a contract extension with the Lakers franchise, Reaves also signed a seven-figure deal with the Chinese brand Rigorer in June. As a guest on the show ‘Run It Back’, the shooting guard discussed his new shoe line.

Advertisement

Austin Reaves was asked by the host about the moment he first got to wear his signature shoes and here is what he said “It was special. If you would’ve told me even 2 years ago, that I would have an opportunity to have my own signature shoe, I probably would’ve looked at you crazy.” The player talked about the hard work he had to put in to reach this stage of his career and how it all came back to him.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RunItBackFDTV/status/1734283909897298246?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

In the NBA, it is rare to see an undrafted player reach the level of success that Austin Reaves has managed to do. By making a spot for himself in one of the most talented rosters in the league, Reaves has shown the world that anything is possible. He has become one of the most exciting rising stars in the NBA and a favorite amongst the Lakers faithful.

Austin Reaves performance in the In-Season Tournament Finals

Los Angeles Lakers recently won the inaugural In-Season Tournament by defeating the Indiana Pacers in the Finals. Austin Reaves showed out in the finals by scoring 28 points while shooting 60% from the field. In 28 minutes off the bench, the shooting guard gave his team a major boost that led to the Lakers lifting the inaugural tournament trophy.

Coming into the game in Las Vegas, the 25-year-old guard was feeling under the weather. He still managed to step on the court and play one of the best games of his career. In fact, his teammate LeBron James, was so impressed by his performance that he joked about it being better than the iconic flu game by one of the greatest players of all time – Michael Jordan.

Austin Reaves seems to have hit his stride after struggling to find his footing in the early part of the season. Promoted in a starting role for the Los Angeles Lakers, Reaves was unable to demand the ball as much as he liked alongside LeBron and Anthony Davis. However, coming off the bench as a sixth man has helped the player as he becomes the first option for the Lakers’ second unit.