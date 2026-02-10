Kevin Durant’s Rings Hold Very Low Value, Says Max Kellerman

Kevin Durant’s decision to join the Warriors in 2016 instantly reshaped the NBA landscape. Pairing his abilities with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green created a nearly un-guardable lineup. The move led to back-to-back championships in 2017 and 2018, with Durant winning Finals MVP both times. That version of the Warriors is widely viewed as one of the greatest teams ever assembled.

At the same time, the decision drew heavy criticism from fans and players alike. Many argued that KD joined a 73-win team that had already proven it could win a title without him. Critics say that context makes his path to those rings look easier than most superstars’ journeys. Some even claim his championships will always carry an asterisk in public debate, fairly or not.

Well, add Max Kellerman to that list. The famed analyst and former ESPN host broke down his thoughts on Durant’s legacy during the latest edition of his Game Over podcast with Rich Paul. Kellerman compared Durant‘s 2 rings to the ring that LeBron James won in Cleveland, and says they don’t even belong in the same category.

“In KD’s case, the championships are not like for example, LeBron’s championship in Cleveland. He entered a situation where that team is now SO MUCH better, probably than any team ever. And there’s no way, if they’re healthy, for them to lose,” stated Kellerman.

“It took everything and then some to barely overcome that team the year before, and then they added Kevin Durant. It’s over. There is nothing you can do. Unless you add Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant, there is nothing you can do.”

Max Kellerman says Kevin Durant’s rings have ZERO gravity “Those rings don’t have the same gravity as LeBron’s in Cleveland or even Steph’s before KD got there… you’re a luxury item rather than the foundation.” (h/t @NBA__Courtside)

On one hand, he has a point. The KD, Curry, and Klay Warriors were impossible to scheme against. Even Durant’s critics would call him one of, if not the, most skilled scorer basketball has ever seen. When people think of the “super team” in the NBA, this Dubs squad is Exhibit A.

On the other hand, any team can lose at any time. That’s just the nature of competitive sports. Analysts tried to say the same argument about LeBron when he joined the Heat, and sure, Miami went to the Finals four years in a row. But they only won 2 rings in that time. No team is unbeatable. If the Dream Team can lose, so can Golden State’s Avengers ensemble.

Regardless, Kellerman could not be convinced otherwise. “The way you prove greatness is through leading a team to a championship. Because he parachuted into a championship. He put them so far over the top they could not lose.”

“Those rings don’t have the same gravity as LeBron’s in Cleveland or even Steph’s before KD got there… you’re a luxury item rather than the foundation,” he added. It’s big words from a guy who never played one second in the NBA, which is what Durant would say in response to this. At the end of the day, KD doesn’t care what people think of his rings. He won them. He knows what it took.

Durant’s legacy will always spark debate, but the resume is the resume. Two titles, two Finals MVPs, and a central role on one of the most dominant teams ever isn’t something history ignores. People can argue the context, but his greatness as a player is already locked in.