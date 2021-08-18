“Y’all about to f*** this up”: Draymond Green warned the Warriors’ front office they were pushing Kevin Durant away

Warriors’ forward Draymond Green had warned the Warriors’ front office that their reaction to the argument will drive Kevin Durant away

The past decade in the NBA has seen the rise and fall of two great basketball empires. The Miami Heat and their Big 3 were able to win 2 titles in 4 years. Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors did one better and won 3 titles in a span of 5 years. The first two years of the Warriors’ era were all Stephen Curry and his brilliance. However, once Kevin Durant joined forces, the Warriors were practically unstoppable.

In the 12 playoff series with Durant, the Warriors went 46-14, and only lost one series. The series they lost, could have had a different outcome had Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant not gotten injured. However, even before KD got injured and the Warriors lost the 2019 Finals, there were heavy rumors of him leaving the Warriors after that season. The main person being blamed for the same was Draymond Green.

Draymond Green recalls how he warned the front office they were f**king things up

Draymond Green recently had Kevin Durant over on his talk show, Chips, on Bleacher Report. The two discussed a wide array of topics among themselves there. Kevin Durant shared his point of view about the argument and what led him to leave the Warriors. Draymond used this chance to share his side of the story as well.

After making their way back from LA, the Warriors’ front office pulled him aside for an hour and 45 minutes. There they tried to feed Draymond an apology that he was supposed to deliver to KD. However, Draymond said he would sort things out between Durant and himself his own way. The very next morning, they called him in again, to talk him into that same apology. It was then, when Green told the front office,

“Y’all about to f**k this up. The only person that can make this right is me and K, and y’all are gonna f**k this up.”

Green wasn’t wrong about the same, and Durant agreed with him. Had Steve Kerr and Bob Myers handled things differently, maybe the Warriors dynasty would have never paused. Maybe we could have seen KD and the Warriors win several more titles together.