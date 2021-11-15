“Y’all gona see these assists!!”: Wizards star Kyle Kuzma vows to learn the no-look pass that his former teammate LeBron James has mastered

Kyle Kuzma has been enjoying basketball since seeing off his team Los Angeles, but he forgot to take a page off LeBron James’ playmaking book.

No-look passes are a skill when mastered can make look like the genius in any ball gme. Be it Patrick Mahomes in football, Andrea Pirlo in soccer, or LeBron James in basketball, we consider them masters of their craft irrespective of them having a no-look pass in their arsenal.

But just because they can do it with hundred percent accuracy these geniuses time to time show their class by delivering a filthy no-look pass that makes the person defending them look like a fool.

But sometimes players attempting the no-look come out as fools. As the first thing, you need to do while attempting this pass is no to look at your guy when making the pass. But Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzma even after spending 3 years with the master of this art is clueless on how to do it.

His teammate Spencer Dinwiddie hilariously called Kuz out on his “not no-look pass” after their win over Orlando Magic.

Kyle Kuzma is adamant to improve on no-look passes and his playmaking skills

The 6’9 forward is finally playing like a power forward and averaging over 9 rebounds a game. He posted 13 double-doubles last season for the Lakers. Through his first 12 games with the Washington Wizards, he already has five.

But the former Lakers star is also trying to improve upon his playmaking skills. Although he is averaging just 1.9 dimes a game, the 2020 Champion, is resilient on being a better playmaker. He responded to his teammate through his IG after getting trolled in the presser,

The Wizards are enjoying a 9-3 start to their season sitting at the top of the Eastern Conference over the Brooklyn Nets. They are still waiting for their All-Star guard Bradley Beal to return to his last two seasons’ form. While he is at it, their other stars Dinwiddie, Kuzma, and Harrell have made life easier for the Wizards.

And that is the reason they are having this hilarious back and forth post-game pressers and on social media. When the team is winning everything is enjoyable.

But the Lakers are not enjoying it as much. They are struggling on both ends of the floor with a new roster, while both their former stars have been productive for the Wizards on both ends of the floor averaging over 15 points, 9 boards, and close to steal and block a game.