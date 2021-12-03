“Y’all had written off DeMar DeRozan even before the season started. Look at him go off now”: NBA Twitter applauds the Bulls star for recording his 7th 30+ PT game of the season

Star guard DeMar DeRozan puts up 34 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists in the Chicago Bulls’ 119-115 narrow win over the New York Knicks.

On Thursday night, the New York Knicks hosted a DeMar DeRozan-led Chicago Bulls team at the Mecca of basketball – Madison Square Garden. As expected after their 28th October clash, the contest was as action-packed as it could be. Experiencing 7 lead changes, 7 ties, and a huge 21-point comeback during the 4th quarter, ended with the Bulls edging out the Knicks 119-115.

It was an incredible performance by Julius Randle, putting up a 30-point, 12-rebounds double-double on 66.7% from the field. However, his big night was overshadowed by the greatness of DeMar DeRozan. The star guard came in clutch, yet again, and recorded 18 points 4th quarter alone. The 13-year vet finished the game with 34 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, and a block on 63.2% shooting from the field.

DeMarvelous. 34 points | 12-19 FG | 6 rebs | 3 asts pic.twitter.com/NGAlaA74IN — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) December 3, 2021

Also Read: How the Bulls guard has taken over in the clutch to trump the likes of Steph Curry and Kevin Durant

After a game-winning performance, DeMar received compliments from everyone. Zach LaVine, who contributed 27 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists in the win, spoke about the 32-year-old’s veteran experience:

”It helps our team tremendously, especially if we’re like, frantic,” LaVine said. ”I think it just gives the whole team a sense of, like, a deep breath.”

NBA Twitter reacts as DeMar DeRozan records his 7th 30+ point game of the season

Entering this season, there were several questions surrounding DeRozan’s compatibility with LaVine at the Bulls, and how the two primary scorers would co-exist. 23 games into the season, it is safe to say that DeMar has proved all his naysayers wrong.

After his recent-most 34-point explosion, the 4-time All-Star has now recorded his 7th 30+ point game of the season. NBA Twitter couldn’t help but erupt with reactions.

He having a mvp season fr — chef curry (@baby_face_goat) December 3, 2021

I thought he was the “Worst FA signing” pic.twitter.com/xB03sCRaKu — Landon Coilton ➐ (@LCoilton) December 3, 2021

DeMarr all year pic.twitter.com/yA3d3XVo0c — Faizan Rahman (@faizan_rahman) December 3, 2021

Also Read: Steve Kerr talks about how his hatred for losing drives him as Warriors head coach

This season, DeMar has really put the league on notice. Putting MVP type numbers, the 26.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game this campaign, while leading Chicago to the 2nd best 15-8 record in the East.