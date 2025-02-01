“He Really Can’t Guard Me”: Lonzo Ball Confident He Can Dominate LaMelo Ball in 1-On-1

The Ball brothers have always been known to support each other, especially recently with the release of LiAngelo’s new hit song, “Tweaker”, which featured both Lonzo and LaMelo in the music video. However, the three brothers are also known to be extremely competitive with each other. Both Lonzo and LaMelo look especially engaged whenever they face off on the court, so it’s no surprise to hear Lonzo talking smack about his youngest brother.

Lonzo and LiAngelo discussed the Bulls’ most recent matchup with the Hornets on an episode of What An Experience with Lonzo Ball. The brothers’ most recent match-up led to Lonzo being asked if he and LaMelo already knew each other’s moves. “Honestly, [LaMelo] really can’t guard me, though, if we was to play one-on-one,” Lonzo replied.

Lonzo underlined his brother’s role of shooting 30 times a night for the pitiful Charlotte Hornets but believes in a one-on-one setting it wouldn’t be difficult to contain him. “I could guard him, he can’t guard me,” Lonzo continued.

The question was then directed at LiAngelo, who stated that he believed it would be an even match between the two. The brothers revealed that they probably haven’t played one-on-one since the COVID-19 lockdowns, so it’s been a few years.

While Lonzo has just returned to being a productive role player, LaMelo has solidified himself as one of the top young guards in the league, despite his All-Star snub. Considering LaMelo’s rise to stardom and Lonzo’s recent injury history, it might not be as easy as it once was for the eldest Ball brother.

Lonzo has played admirably in his return from a lengthy injury

While LiAngelo’s stance that his two brothers were evenly matched could be viewed as a slight at Lonzo, it actually should be viewed as praise.

Lonzo was obviously confident in his ability to take on his youngest brother one-on-one, but a year ago, it wasn’t even known if the 27-year-old would ever return to an NBA court. The fact that Lonzo remains confident in his skills shows how far the guard has come in his recovery.

Lonzo’s return was a welcome sight for the Chicago Bulls, who have struggled to fill his playmaking and defensive role over the past two seasons. While his numbers aren’t as impressive as they were during his tenure with the New Orleans Pelicans, Lonzo has proven that he is still an NBA-caliber talent.

While he averages 7.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists, it’s his intelligence on defense that makes the oldest Ball brother a vital piece for any contending team. With the trade deadline drawing closer, rumors have already circulated about teams inquiring into Lonzo’s availability. It remains to be seen if he’ll be playing in a different jersey after the 6th of February.