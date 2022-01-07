“Y’all know I wanna see Devin Booker play in the All-Star game”: Kendall Jenner campaigns for her boyfriend’s much deserved All-Star Game appearance this season

Devin Booker definitely deserves the all-star spot this season just for breaking the Kardashian Curse if not for leading the Phoenix Suns to the #1 spot.

Phoenix Suns have crushed the ‘luck’ narrative that was rampant last season. They made the NBA finals but fans used injuries to belittle that achievement. This season, however, they have solidified their position with the best record in the NBA. They had an 18-game win streak without their star for a prolonged period of time.

They went 8-0 in the bubble 2 years ago and have not looked back ever since. The addition of Chris Paul gave the young core an experienced vet as well as a terrific point guard.

Kendall Jenner wants to see Devin Booker in the All-Star game this year

Devin Booker has been named all-star twice in his career, both times as a replacement for an injured player. In 2020, he played for Team LeBron and scored 6 points in the 19 minutes he spent on the court. Last year he replaced Anthony Davis as the latter was injured. However, right before the game had to be replaced as well due to a left knee sprain.

Although this year will technically be his third all-star selection, he deserves a spot of his own and not as a replacement. His girlfriend Kendall Jenner who has a massive social media following just voted for him and asked fans to do the same.

y’all know i wanna see #DevinBooker play in the All-Star Game #NBAAllStar 🤍 — Kendall (@KendallJenner) January 7, 2022

Devin Booker is currently 5th in west backcourt right below Klay Thompson, who hasn’t played a game in over 2 years. As thrilled as fans are for Klay’s return Devin Booker certainly deserved that spot over splash bro.

Fan voting only accounts for half of the votes, 25% goes to players themselves, and 25% to media. There is a good chance that Booker makes it to his first real all-star game.

His numbers are certainly low but he missed several games due to an injury. He had a significant role to play in the Suns’ seeding this season and the last. That alone can justify the all-star selection this season. His teammate Chris Paul is in a tough contention for the reserves spot occupying the position right below him in voting.

