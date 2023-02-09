“Condolences LeBron James!”: Skip Bayless Reacts to Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook Trades

The NBA Trade Deadline managed to surprise all of the fans. After the Kyrie Irving trade to Dallas, no one expected any other big moves by the deadline. However, I don’t know if it’s LeBron James breaking the scoring record or if Rob Pelinka finally stepped up; the Lakers finally made a move.

After the fans almost cried their eyes out about it for months, the Purple and Gold finally traded Russell Westbrook.

Breaking: The Lakers are finalizing deal to land D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt. The Jazz will send Mike Conley and picks to the Timberwolves, while Russell Westbrook and a lightly protected 2027 LA first-round pick head to the Jazz, sources tell @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/Fav40iF5pI — ESPN (@espn) February 9, 2023

This trade suddenly puts the Lakers in a better position to make it to the postseason and have a shot at a playoff run. However, this was just the first of the two major trades last night.

Skip Bayless laments LeBron James after last night’s trades

Moving Russell Westbrook gives the Lakers a lot of cap space and a deeper rotation. However, it’s not just the Lakers who have bolstered their roster. Over the last few days, the Mavericks added Kyrie Irving to their roster, pairing him up with Luka Doncic. At the same time, late last night, the Nets and Suns finalized a trade sending Kevin Durant to Phoenix.

Breaking: The Phoenix Suns are nearing a blockbuster trade to acquire Kevin Durant, sources tell @wojespn. The Suns are sending Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four firt-round picks, a 2028 pick swap for Durant and TJ Warren. pic.twitter.com/QadcfPHNfw — ESPN (@espn) February 9, 2023

Using these two trades, Skip Bayless found a way to bring LeBron James into the equation.

Congrats, LeBron: You got rid of Russ! You added 4 nice new players! … but, uh, the Mavs you’re chasing added Kyrie … and the Suns you’re chasing added KEVIN DURANT. Condolences, LeBron. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 9, 2023

Do the Suns and Mavericks affect LeBron and the Lakers?

The Los Angeles Lakers are the 13th seed in the Western Conference. However, with how closely knit the West it, they’re somehow just 4.5 games away from the 4th-seeded Mavericks. At the same time, the Lakers are just 4.5 games behind the 5th-seeded Suns as well.

The West getting stronger is going to make the task of making the playoffs tougher for every team out here. However, for the Lakers, they have two games remaining with the Mavs and two with the Suns. With the stronger sides, the Lakers would have a hard time securing wins.

With how close the West is, each game’s result can impact whether you make it to the playoffs or not. It’s going to be a wild ride from here till April.

