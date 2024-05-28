“Don’t Pull an Anthony Edwards!”: Kyrie Irving’s Revenge Series vs Celtics in NBA Finals Has Stephen A. Smith Excited

Apr 17, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) moves the ball against Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) in the second half during game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks are seemingly on a collision course in the NBA Finals and ESPN analysts Stephen A. Smith and Kendrick Perkins can’t get enough of it. On the latest episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show, the duo discussed the big storyline – Kyrie Irving‘s return to Boston, and just how much of an entertaining dynamic it could add to the Championship series.

Irving, who spent two seasons with the franchise, will look to stop his former team from ending their 16-year title drought. Speaking on just this topic, Smith warned the Celtics fans not to poke the bear before or during the series. He said,

“Don’t pull an Anthony Edwards. Don’t talk s**t to Kyrie Irving before you start playing against him.”

Smith is referring to Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards boldly claiming that he’s ‘got Kyrie’ on defense before his team took on the Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals. His comments haven’t aged well, as Irving has averaged 27.7 points on 52.5% shooting from the field, including 43.8% from beyond the arc, and has helped Dallas take a 3-0 lead in the series.

The veteran guard has been exceptional throughout the playoffs. However, his kicking up a notch after Edwards’ comment even prompted Perkins to plead with Celtics fans to avoid adding fuel to the fire. He said,

“I’m warning [Celtics fans], do not take it over. Do not. Leave [Kyrie Irving] alone… We know that they are going to boo him. But the excessive things like the fans gotta get escorted out of the arena. Leave him alone. I’m telling y’all. It’s [in] your best interest. Leave that man alone. That is playing his ass off. He’s on a mission.”

Perkins’ warning will do little to deter the raucous crowd inside the TD Garden from trying to put Irving off his game with jeers and gestures. After all, there was no stopping them in the past either.

Kyrie Irving and the Celtics’ complex history

Kyrie Irving arrived in Boston in 2017 amidst plenty of fanfare and was expected to be the leader of the Celtics’ young roster. However, he never looked comfortable in that role and it affected his performances as his number dipped. The player and the franchise realized their partnership wasn’t going to work and parted ways after the 2018-2019 season.

The guard had stated before the start of the season that he wanted to sign an extension and stay in Boston, but things changed and he left, which left the Celtics fans incensed.

They booed and heckled him every time he played against their team, which frustrated Irving, who in a fit of rage stomped on the team’s logo following a Brooklyn Nets win at the TD Garden.

Irving’s action not only irked the already angry Celtics fans but also seemingly got on the players’ nerves. Since the guard’s act of aggression, he has a 1-11 record against Boston, including the playoffs.

The 32-year-old has acted maturely in his time in Dallas with the Mavericks and will likely avoid stirring the pot if he meets his former employers in the Finals. It’s unlikely that the Celtics fans will follow suit but Irving will rather let his game do the talking than his action this time.