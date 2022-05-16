“Y’all stay locked in, let’s see Chris Paul pull the fake hurt move down a dub”: Pat Bev predicts CP3’s injury before the game, NBA Twitter names him the new Woj

Is Chris Paul a bigger choker in the Playoffs than James Harden? The latter at least doesn’t seek injury as an excuse after losing a series

Chris Paul is undoubtedly one of the best point guards to ever play the game of basketball. But whether he’s “The Point God” will now be up for debate, having lost his 5th Playoffs series from a 2-0 lead.

CP3 has now blown 5 series where he leads 2-0 this is insane pic.twitter.com/0RzDZeD3ND — ً (@Ichigo4PF) May 16, 2022

We mean no disrespect to the man who has led all his teams since 2008 to the Playoffs except for 1 year. That’s 14 years of post-season in a 17-year NBA career, an astonishing record in itself.

But he has also been in some of the best teams of the NBA in those years and has lost far too many Playoffs series from a commanding position while citing an injury all those 5-times.

And barring this season, the former Clippers guard played 70 or more games in all those postseasons where he cited injury after getting eliminated in the playoffs.

Patrick Beverley predicted that Chris Paul would be citing an injury after he loses yet another Playoffs series

Again, not trying to put a dent in his legacy, just stating facts. CP3 did go through numerous injuries in almost all of his postseasons, and some of them even needed surgeries in the off-season.

But an injury jinx in 5/5 years when his team had a 2-0 lead is just not viable for even a made-up story and Patrick Beverley has called it out.

Yal stay locked in, let’s see who pulls the fake hurt move down a dub — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) May 16, 2022

And so NBA Twitter called him a fortune-teller and the new Woj (Adrian Wojnarowski).

Damn this man’s a damn fortune teller.https://t.co/zql3FO80zH — Juicy Smooyay 🍥 (@Juicy_Smooyay) May 16, 2022

After the beating at the hands of Luka Doncic’s Mavericks, CP3 has said that he’s not going to “retire tomorrow” and is again going to run it back next year.

But, if they couldn’t do it after being the best team in the league, wouldn’t the other teams fancy their chances much better than they did this season?