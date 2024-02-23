“Y’all Should’ve Made That N***a Get In The Dunk Contest!”: Kevin Garnett Blames LeBron James And Nike For Lackluster All Star Weekends

February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA greats Kevin Garnett (left) and LeBron James (right) are honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA All-Star weekend in Indiana was largely a dud. The Slam Dunk Contest failed to captivate, while the All-Star game was a travesty, with neither team putting any effort on offense or defense. On the latest episode of The Ticket and The Truth podcast, Hall of Famers Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett gave their opinion about who was at fault for the NBA’s former marquee All-Star weekend event becoming lackluster. Garnett said,

“You know where it started? When Nike and the league didn’t actually put pressure on LeBron James to get in the f**king dunk contest. Y’all n****s protect that n***a all the f**king time. Let’s keep it real. Y’all should have made that n***a get in the dunk contest!”

Garnett claimed LeBron James not participating in the Slam Dunk Contest ended the trend of young superstars competing in the event. He added that the Los Angeles Lakers superstar set the precedent, and players like Zion Williamson, Ja Morant, and Anthony Edwards are following it by skipping the Slam Dunk Contest.

Garnett explained that All-Star weekend allowed young stars to gel with the league’s veterans and showcase their ability to a worldwide audience in a marquee setting. However, the newer generation doesn’t value it because social media has given them a massive platform to build their brand and provide an insight into their lives, rendering events like the All-Star game pale.

Garnett’s take is spot on. On his All-Star debut at 19, Kobe Bryant wanted to guard Michael Jordan and called iso against the six-time NBA champion on offense. It was his chance to battle his idol one-on-one, and he grabbed it with both hands. Young stars today do not have the same visceral desire to battle their heroes on the court during the All-Star game, which has turned into a mediocre three-point spamming spectacle.

Stephen A. Smith also blames LeBron James for Slam Dunk Contest’s decline

Kevin Garnett isn’t the only one who believes LeBron James is at fault for the Slam Dunk contest’s decline. ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith went on a scathing rant against the Lakers superstar on Monday’s episode of First Take. He said,

“LeBron James is directly responsible for ruining the Slam Dunk Contest. Every high jumper, every skywalker, every above-the-rim talent salivated for the opportunity to compete in the Slam Dunk Contest. It stopped when LeBron James said, ‘I’m not doing it.’ And from that point forward, the stars who followed didn’t feel compelled to prioritize a Slam Dunk Contest.”

Smith has a point. James is one of the most spectacular in-game dunkers in NBA history, and his refusal to take part in the Slam Dunk Contest in his prime was a bit baffling, considering both Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant took part in it. In an interview with Bally Sport in 2023, James explained why he never competed in the event, saying,

“I don’t think it was something I wanted to accomplish in my career. It’s not a goal of mine and it never was coming into the NBA to be a part of the Dunk Contest, you know? The NBA Dunk Contest was never a goal of mine so, it wasn’t something that I had too much passion for.”

James’ stance is understandable. It was his choice to skip the event, and he cannot be forced to compete in it. However, his refusal has had a knock-on effect, which has taken the sheen off the Slam Dunk Contest.