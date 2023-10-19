“Y’all Stay Out My Book”: 7’4 Victor Wembanyama’s Nutmeg Hilariously Has Trae Young ‘Fuming’

San Antonio Spurs’ 7’4″ rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama has been turning heads with his stellar performances this pre-season. In the Spurs’ recent pre-season game against the Houston Rockets, Wemby’s incredible nutmeg against Rockets forward Reggie Bullock turned out to be the highlight of the game. Despite his staggering height, the French national pulling this stunning offensive move on an NBA defender hilariously left Trae Young ‘fuming’ on social media.

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young is largely considered the ‘poster boy’ of the nutmeg move in the league. Young has pulled this move several times against defenders, and has even gotten into trouble for doing it. Therefore, seeing a rookie Victor Wembanyama pull this move effortlessly on the court, Young responded with a hilarious message on his Instagram stories.

Victor Wembanyama’s cheeky nutmeg against Reggie Bullock prompts a hilarious response from Trae Young

Victor Wembanyama’s cheeky nutmeg on Reggie Bullock has really surprised the NBA community. Wemby’s staggering 7’4″ height probably helped him to pull the cheeky skill move. The young Spurs rookie effectively performed the skill mid-game, completely confounding Bullock. Have a look at Wemby sliding past Houston’s defense in this clip below.

This cheeky skill by the French prodigy did not go unnoticed by the current ‘King of Nutmegs,’ Trae Young. Reposting the clip on his Instagram story, the Atlanta Hawks star jokingly blamed Wemby’s trainer, Tim Martin, for stealing his moves from his book. Here is what Young wrote in his caption.

“Y’all stay out my book.”

Trae Young, however, did appreciate Wemby’s skills in pulling the fancy move. Though Wemby’s iconic nutmeg was one of the show’s highlights, his performance in the game could be considered a glimpse of his potential. The Frenchman played on the floor for 21 minutes, dropping 15 points, six rebounds, and one assist. The Spurs won the game 117-103 while maintaining a 2-2 record in the pre-season.

Wembanyama, nevertheless, has been phenomenal with the Spurs throughout this pre-season campaign. The French prodigy dropped 23 points against the Miami Heat while posterizing Heat’s Thomas Bryant with a thunderous dunk recently. Wemby has been putting in the work since the Summer League to prepare for a stunning debut this season.