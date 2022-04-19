"Y'all think I don't wanna be out there...crazy!": Jamal Murray decries Nuggets haters who've accused him of conserving himself for next season in the face of 2 losses to Golden State Warriors

The 3rd-seeded Golden State Warriors look set to sweep the Jamal Murray-less Denver Nuggets, judging from their first 2 matchups.

The Nuggets have been in a real fix over the past 2 playoff years. They have probably the world’s most consistent and dominant performer in Nikola Jokic in their ranks.

But they’ve been unable to convert this into anything of substance, mainly because of some untimely injuries. Jamal Murray went down with an ACL tear in April last year, effectively ending their championship hopes.

They suffered a 2nd round sweep to the NBA Finalist Phoenix Suns last time around. And despite some more barnstorming play from their Serbian center, it looks like Denver have met their match in Golden State this year.

Also Read – “When Michael Jordan retired, you saw Scottie Pippen’s offensive game”: Steve Smith praises the Bulls forward for stepping up in the ‘GOAT’s’ absence

Amidst this turmoil, there have been a few posers who’ve questioned how dedicated Jamal Murray is to the Nuggets’ championship cause. These people seem to have come to the attention of the Canadian combo guard, who’s smarting at such notions.

Jamal Murray denounces fans who’re accusing him of letting the Denver Nuggets down

Knee injuries and surgeries are perhaps the most traumatic injuries in all of sports, save for maybe the much rarer Achilles tears, skull fractures and things of that sort.

The problem with ACL, MCL tears and other such kneecap injuries are that they can happen at the most unsuspecting of times. That’s what happened with Jamal Murray as well. But some fans haven’t accepted or dealt with this reality, which is why they’re so peeved at him.

But Jamal is having none of that backchat. The Nuggets star posted this tweet in the late hours of the night following Denver’s second loss of the series.

Y’all don’t think I wanna be out there huh.. crazy — Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) April 19, 2022

Also Read – “LeBron James snubbed Michael Jordan for Hakeem Olajuwon!”: When the King consulted with the Rockets legend instead of His Airness following 2011 Finals loss