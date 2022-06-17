“Y’all will be back, no doubt about it”: Draymond Green delivers a powerful message to the Celtics locker room

Warriors forward Draymond Green is confident the Celtics will be back in the championship hunt, not hesitating to convey this message to Coach Udoka and his crew.

Draymond Green showed up when it mattered the most, having one of his best performances in recent times. The former DPOY more than made up for his lackluster performances so far, contributing on both ends of the floor. You know you’re in trouble when Green makes 3-pointers.

Game 6 Dray: 12 PTS

12 REB

8 AST

2 STL

2 BLK

2 3PT Showed up when it mattered most. pic.twitter.com/1LQB1QmNPe — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 17, 2022

Green had faced a lot of flak for his performances in the Finals, averaging a horrid 5.0 PPG, 2.0 TPG, and was 0-for-11 from the 3-point line in the first 5-games. Things only got worse with Coach Kerr benching Dray in the 4th quarter of Game Four.

While Green struggled with his performances, the crowd at the TD Garden made it no less difficult for him. The Celtics fans were ruthless, to say the least, booing and cursing Green every time he touched the ball. Matters reached a point where Green’s wife would call out the Celtics fans for their misconduct.

Draymond Green’s wife, Hazel Renee, took to Instagram to call out Celtics fans for their ‘F**k you Draymond’ chants as well as calling him a ‘b**ch’ and a ‘motherf**ker’ in front of her kids. pic.twitter.com/v3E7kajQDL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 9, 2022

Nonetheless, Green didn’t hold anything against the Celtics players despite winning the chip. The Warriors veteran was gracious enough to offer praise to his opponents.

Draymond Green is confident the Celtics will return as contenders.

It was heartbreaking Finals loss for the Cs, who were chasing history, looking to win their franchise’s 18th championship. Unfortunately, the Celtics weren’t ready for the moment. Despite being a young and a better well-rounded team, they fell short in front of GSW’s championship DNA.

While Jaylen Brown and Al Horford tried to stay put in the elimination Game Six, the inconsistencies of Jayson Tatum derailed them. The Cs failed to take advantage of home court in an eliminator, accounting for numerous turnovers.

Nevertheless, Boston’s no.1 enemy, Green, had nothing but appreciation for the Celtics players, especially Tatum, who struggled in his Finals debut.

RESPECT 🤝 Draymond Green and Jayson Tatum share a moment after a hard-fought #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/rxXTgX9xo1 — NBA (@NBA) June 17, 2022

Draymond Green just told several Celtics “Y’all will be back. No doubt about it.” — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) June 17, 2022

Though the Celtics might have lost this battle, they have a lot to look forward to, especially with the likes of Tatum, Brown, and Smart only going to get better.

