“Yeah we were beating LeBron James for sure without Kevin Durant!”: Draymond Green claims Warriors would have easily beat James Harden without Nets man

The Warriors routinely defeated the Rockets with Kevin Durant from 2016 to 2019. However, Draymond believes they’d have won without him!

In the 2016 NBA off-season, Kevin Durant made the controversial decision to move to the Golden State Warriors. His decision formed a superteam in San Francisco.

The Warriors, with a core of KD, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green would go on to dominate the Western Conference!

However, they would face some stiff competition from the Houston Rockets. The team led by James Harden and Chris Paul attempted to dethrone the Warriors and even came close in 2018.

The Golden State Warriors defeat the Houston Rockets 101-92 in Game 7 to advance to the NBA Finals! pic.twitter.com/ELrYvoa5Nl — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 29, 2018

KD’s presence certainly helped Golden State over the hump. That being said, Draymond feels they would have been fine even without the two-time NBA Champion.

Draymond Green claims the Warriors would have defeated James Harden and the 2018 Rockets without Kevin Durant

Ever since KD made the choice to leave the Warriors dynasty and move to Brooklyn, fans have been wondering who came out of the relationship better off!

Based on Golden State’s recent championship win, some might lean towards them. However, it is hard to forget just how dominant they were with Durant, even surpassing the superb 2018 Rockets.

However, when asked about the Harden-led Warriors and KD’s impact, Draymond Green boldly claimed that they would have won even if they did not have the 2014 MVP.

JJ Redick: “Would you guys have beaten Houston those two years without Kevin [Durant]?” Draymond: “yeah we were beating them for sure, you kidding me. That team was never gonna beat us. Just was NOT gonna happen” (via @OldManAndThree x The Draymond Green Show) pic.twitter.com/kJS2Z1zEjg — Guru (@DrGuru_) June 28, 2022

It certainly is a controversial take from Green. A take his former teammate may not appreciate. Yet, one can’t help but wonder what the outcome could have been.

