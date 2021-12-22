“Yeah!”: When Kevin Durant had Charles Barkley and the Inside crew in hysterics with his one-word answer at 2020-21 season opener

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant once hilariously left Charles Barkley high and dry with his response to a question posed to him

On the court, we all know that Kevin Durant can be an absolute assassin. Heck, he is called the Slim Reaper for a reason. However, off the court, his relationship with certain media personnel can be pretty killer as well. And we don’t mean that in a good way.

Although not to teammate Kyrie Irving’s level, the man has had his fair share of extremely cold moments with the media in the last couple of years. But until recent seasons, that attitude never seemed to extend to former players who had proven themselves in the NBA during their era. But, as you can guess already, that change announced itself in a hilarious fashion.

And let’s just say, one Charles Barkley was on the wrong end of the whole incident.

Kevin Durant hilariously refuses to elucidate on his answer after coming back from his gruesome Achilles injury

Now, Charles Barkley has been said to make some seriously hot takes about certain NBA players, no matter what their situation may be. He even called Anthony Davis ‘street clothes’ simply because he was injury-prone. So, you know, probably not the average NBA player’s favorite analyst.

However, at the time of the incident, we’ll show you, Chuck hadn’t really said much about Kevin Durant. And yet, when he was asked a genuine question by the ‘Inside the NBA’ analyst, here is what happened.

1 YEAR AGO TODAY 🤣

This exchange between Barkley & KD pic.twitter.com/sR3EiD9jwj — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) December 22, 2021

We’d say Kevin Durant is a pretty smart guy. And given that fact, the man probably knew exactly what was going on.

But, the fact that both individuals just continued to maintain a straight-faced silence just can’t be replicated. And hence, this little incident will probably always be hilarious, no matter how many times we look back on it.

