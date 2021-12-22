Basketball

“Yeah!”: When Kevin Durant had Charles Barkley and the Inside crew in hysterics with his one-word answer at 2020-21 season opener

"Yeah!": When Kevin Durant had Charles Barkley and the Inside crew in hysterics with his one-word answer at 2020-21 season opener
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
"Talen Horton-Tucker and Isaiah Thomas scored 6 points combined!": Lakers' huge loss to Phoenix Suns illustrates their lack of squad depth
Next Article
"Believe me there is a lot of innovation in it"– Ferrari massively optimistic about their 2022 engine and car
NBA Latest Post
"Jason Kidd is the most resourceful winner that I've ever coached by far": When Rick Carlisle picked the current Mavs Head Coach as the smartest player he's coached
“Jason Kidd is the most resourceful winner that I’ve ever coached by far”: When Rick Carlisle picked the current Mavs Head Coach as the smartest player he’s coached

Jason Kidd is one of the best passers the league has ever seen. Jason Kidd…