Years Before His $200,000,000 TNT Deal, Charles Barkley Falling Asleep On National Television Had NBA Legends In Splits

Charles Barkley was an all-time great Forward during his playing days in the NBA. Having played the sport at the highest level for 16 years, Sir Charles has the ability to provide valuable information about the game today. At the same time, being one of the funniest characters in the basketball world, Barkley has set a lofty precedent for other analysts. However, while the NBA Great is often intentionally funny, there are times when he does it without trying. In one such instance, years before signing a decade-long $200,000,000 contract with Turner Sports, ‘the Chuckster’ fell asleep on national television.

‘Inside the NBA’ is one of the most loved shows in the sports world. With Charles Barkley leading the star-studded panel consisting of Shaquille O’Neal, Ernie Johnson Jr., and Kenny Smith, fans have a great time tuning in before, during, and after the games. Barkley has been one of the most adored figures in the sports media world and has been extremely beneficial to Turner Sports. Considering his standing in the NBA community, Barkley was recently rewarded with a staggering $200,000,000 deal. The deal will cover a time period of 10 years, keeping Chuck hooked till the 2034-35 season.

Charles Barkley once fell asleep during a segment on Open Court

More than 10 years ago, Charles Barkley found himself to be the butt of countless NBA legends’ jokes. Only adding to them, on a segment of Open Court, Chuck was caught sleeping on camera on national television. As seen in the NBA’s YouTube video, Reggie Miller was hilariously imitating Barkley. Chris Webber and Kenny Smith were left laughing hysterically.

As embarrassing as the moment may have been for him, this wasn’t the only time he fell asleep on set. During an episode of NBA on TNT from seven years ago, the camera on set caught Barkley catching a snooze. As expected, all three of his co-panelists couldn’t stop trolling the Phoenix Suns’ legend for his regrettable actions.

Even when he isn’t trying, Charles Barkley manages to crack people up.

Barkley and Shaq caught up on some sleep together during the 2021 playoff

Individuals as high-profile as Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal may not be able to catch up on some much-required sleep at night. However, sleeping during the course of a game could be considered slightly unprofessional. Still, the two legends don’t hesitate to do it.

During the 2021 postseason, Shaq first trolled his co-host for sleeping during Game 1 of the Philadelphia 76ers-Washington Wizards contest. Later, Barkley would go on to catch Shaq in the act amid the New York Knicks-Atlanta Hawks contest.

It’s hard not to love watching these two icons quarrel and indulge in their friendly banter. Undoubtedly, that is a big part of the reason why Inside the NBA is so highly rated.