“Yes and no It’s not just now we’re in the Finals”: Stephen Curry admits using social media as a tool to fuel him

Two-time MVP Stephen Curry reveals if he uses social media during the Finals as he addresses the media ahead of Game Two in San Francisco.

Currently down 0-1, Game Two is a must-win for the Warriors, who have already lost their home-court advantage. The Dubs had high odds to beat the Celtics in Game One but crumbled in the 4th quarter. Jaylen Brown and Al Horford helped the Cs steal one on the road.

Bay Area’s favorite child, Stephen Curry, created history by sinking six 3-pointers in the first quarter. The former unanimous MVP caught fire in the 1st quarter, scoring 21-points. However, Curry lost his magical touch in the second half, scoring a mere 13-points.

The 2022 NBA Finals is a testing ground for Curry, with many pinning their hopes on him to win a Finals MVP, the only thing missing from his trophy cabinet. There is a lot of pressure on the three-time champion as he makes his 6th Finals appearance in the last 8-years.

Also read: ‘LeBron James was shooting logo 3s before Stephen Curry made it cool’: Twitter user posts compilation of King James hitting heat checks well before Warriors star made it his thing

With a mountain of pressure on him, Curry revealed if he used social media during the Finals.

Stephen Curry uses social media as motivation.

Despite the Warriors winning three championships in the last 8-years, Curry is yet to get a Finals MVP. The all-time leader in 3-pointers has achieved almost every accolade in the NBA book. Nonetheless, one of the biggest criticisms of his career continues to be him coming up short in the Finals.

Steph Curry is yet to erase his 2016 Finals debacle when the Warriors lost a 3-1 lead to LeBron James and the Cavaliers. At the time, Curry had won his second consecutive MVP, and GSW had the most successful regular season in NBA history with a 73-9 record.

Considering the pressure on Steph, the media asked the Warriors guard if he uses social media, to which he had the following response.

Does Steph use social media as motivation during the Finals? “Yes and no… It’s not just now we’re in the Finals. I need some more motivation to get the job done.” pic.twitter.com/cDXHJSnEp4 — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) June 4, 2022

The upcoming Game Two on Sunday is the litmus test for the Dubs, with expectations riding high on Curry. While Curry has nothing to prove in his legacy, a Finals MVP will be a great addition to his all-time great resume.

Also read: “How is Stephen Curry trolled for choking in the NBA Finals!?”: Stats show the GSW MVP has 5 games of 30/5/5 with 5+ 3PM, just 1 less than all of the players in NBA history combined