Basketball

“Yes and no It’s not just now we’re in the Finals”: Stephen Curry admits using social media as a tool to fuel him

"Yes and no It's not just now we're in the Finals": Stephen Curry admits using social media as a tool to fuel him
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"How come Kobe Bryant always came to talk to the veterans if he was selfish?": Gary Payton shuns all talk about the Lakers great being a 'selfish' player
Next Article
“Crazy to think Kobe Bryant could have been a Celtic and Jayson Tatum a Laker”: Fans wonder what could have been as JT comes out in Kobe’s pre-draft Celtics jersey
NBA Latest Post
“Crazy to think Kobe Bryant could have been a Celtic and Jayson Tatum a Laker”: Fans wonder what could have been as JT comes out in Kobe’s pre-draft Celtics jersey
“Crazy to think Kobe Bryant could have been a Celtic and Jayson Tatum a Laker”: Fans wonder what could have been as JT comes out in Kobe’s pre-draft Celtics jersey

Now we know it for a fact that Jayson Tatum is not just a fan…