There have been a total of 11 games with a stat line of 30/5/5 with 5+ 3PM in NBA Finals history. Stephen Curry has recorded 6 of them.

Stephen Curry is one of the greatest guards in NBA history. With a ridiculously long list of achievements and being the reason why the three-point line is used so often, Curry can easily be deemed as one of the most influential players in modern basketball.

Apart from being the best shooter the game has ever seen, The Baby-Faced Assassin is also one of the greatest offensive stars. In 13 regular seasons, Wardell has averaged 24.3/4.6/6.5 on a 47.3/42.8/90.8 shooting split. Curry manages to elevate his game in the postseason, putting up 26.4/5.3/6.3 in 8 playoff appearances.

Despite having won 3 NBA titles, Curry is often attacked and left off people’s all-time list for not having the Finals MVP hardware in his cabinet. The 2-time MVP is further attacked for “not showing up” and “choking” in some big games.

However, a stat shows that Steph has had quite a few all-time great performances in the NBA Finals.

Stephen Curry more 30/5/5 with 5+ 3PM in the NBA Finals than Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and LeBron James combined

Steph has a respectable stat line of 26.7 points, 6.2 assists, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.6 steals with 4.4 3PM in the 29 appearances he’s made in the NBA Finals.

The Golden State sharpshooter is the only player in the history of the game who has 5 games with 30+ points, 5+ assists, 5+ rebounds, and 5+ three-pointers. Kevin Durant follows him on the list with merely 2 games. In fact, all players in NBA history have combined only one more such performance than Curry.

Steph also has 22 such performances in the playoffs, which is more than LeBron James (3rd on the list with 8), Luka Doncic (4th on the list with 7), and Damian Lillard (5th on the list with 6)… combined.

The Warriors are currently trailing the Celtics 0-1 in the 2022 NBA Finals series after blowing a 12-point lead in the 4th period of Game 1. If Curry wants to help the Warriors win their 4th title in 8 years, he’d definitely need to have many more such incredible productive performances.