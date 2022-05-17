“Yo coach got my number, Damian Lillard!”: Wolves’ Patrick Beverley sends Blazers star an open challenge after MAJOR beef surrounding Chris Paul on Twitter

Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley sends out rousing message to Blazers Damian Lillard after comments made on Chris Paul

Patrick Beverley may not be playing basketball until next season, but he still seems to be coming for Chris Paul’s a*s.

These two players have always had a certain dislike for each other, despite knowing each other since before they were in the NBA. In fact, that factor has seemed to ignite quite the fire under both of them.

With all that in mind, despite being out of the postseason himself, OF COURSE Pat Bev was going to send some shots at CP3. And well, let’s just say they were about as pretty as Ben Simmons’s jumpshot.

“CP can’t guard nobody man. Everybody in the NBA know that. … He’s a cone. … Give him the Ben Simmons slander.” 👀 @patbev21 (via @GetUpESPN) pic.twitter.com/9bh8HOdJ0J — ESPN (@espn) May 16, 2022

Yikes.

This little comment has ignited many within the NBA community to jaw a little back at Beverley, with Damian Lillard being one of them.

Off late, the Blazers star has been making quite a few statements against the Timberwolves star. And well, let’s just say that you’re going to want to see what this man responded with.

Patrick Beverley invites Damian Lillard to talk to him directly rather than through social media

Let’s give you the exact timeline here, shall we?

The inciting incident here, was of course, the clip in the tweet shown to you above. Then, here is what Damian Lillard had to say to it, as a response.

@patbev21 what CP do to you? — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) May 16, 2022

And then there were a few more.

Bra on TV acting like his word law. Speaking on private convos and praying on mfs downfall. This weird behavior smh 🤷🏽‍♂️ … I ain’t got a horse in the race https://t.co/F6Cln8BBst — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) May 16, 2022

Cuz nobody guarding this man . https://t.co/MlnKvLvWrh — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) May 16, 2022

Clearly, Dame Dolla is not happy with what he witnessed. And apparently neither did Patrick Beverley, because he gave the Blazers star a little bit of a challenge with his response.

@Dame_Lillard yo Coach got my number🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) May 16, 2022

Now, whether he is asking the man to simply get on a call with him, or if it’s to settle this face to face, we aren’t sure. But well, with Pat Bev being as much of a wild dog as he is at times, would it really be surprising for it to be either scenario?

No sir, it would not.

