“You Can Criticize Everyone, Except For Michael Jordan”: Colin Cowherd Questions ‘His Airness’ on the Steve Kerr Punch & Charles Barkley Relationship

There is no doubt that the special treatment Michael Jordan receives from the NBA and the fans of the game of basketball is incomparable even to the stars of any other sport.

As unplayable as he was an opponent, being his teammate was also nothing of joy. Yes, you got to win championships if you were in Chicago at the right time, but even then, some of them do not feel it was worth it.

Scottie Pippen is a vocal one about that subject, but his whole point is he was as valuable to the Bulls’ championship success as MJ. That’s another subject altogether. But we are here to discuss how bad a teammate this man was, in a team sport, and still is considered the best in the game with too less talk about his nature.

Meanwhile, one of the greatest players of all time, Isiah Thomas’ wrongdoings against Jordan, always comes into the picture while discussing greatness. A veteran analyst alluded to this recently.

Colin Cowherd says Michael Jordan cannot be criticized

Fox Sports 1’s basketball expert, Colin Cowherd, recently talked about how Jordan is the man who any kind of criticism cannot touch. While everyone else is always under a microscope for everything they say or do, being a public icon.

“You can criticize every basketball player ever — except for Michael Jordan” —@ColinCowherd gets real about how Michael Jordan is shielded from criticism pic.twitter.com/0GZ3ngvLCu — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) March 20, 2023

The Charles Barkley example was a perfect one of how sick of a person Jordan is. The man held no bars in roasting Chuck in front of Oprah Winfrey when he got the chance. However, he resented the Chuckster for critiquing him at basketball when he returned to play after his second retirement from the game.

Mind you, Barkley was only doing his job being an analyst for TNT. So, it has never been about what MJ does wrong, what he does great has only mattered for the public hero.

Jordan has had a separate parameter throughout his career, even to this day

Isiah Thomas still receives the heat for not shaking MJ and Bulls players’ hands in 1991 after the Playoffs exit of the Detroit Pistons. He even missed out on the Olympic team (1992 Dream Team) selection after that.

Meanwhile, Jordan got away with punching a tremendous teammate like Steve Kerr, being politically mute (even until now), and never being a decent human being to his teammates or anyone he knows outside of basketball. Draymond Green could have been jobless after punching a Jordan Poole.

Mike is a multi-billionaire, and you can count the number of people he has helped throughout his life on your fingers. Leave all of that and just imagine the heat LeBron James would face if he said, “Republicans wear my shoes too”.