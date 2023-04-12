“You Can’t be like Shaquille O’Neal Now”: Joel Embiid Lists Kevin Durant, Stephen Currry as His Inspirations Over The Lakers Legend

Joel Embiid has perhaps the most refined skillset we’ve ever seen from a 7-foot center. The 29-year-old is breaking stereotypes with his arsenal.

Pick-and-roll basketball now dominates offensive philosophies in the modern NBA. Most sets arise out of some kind of screening action – whether with multiple players or not.

Moreover, old-fashioned bigs like Clint Capela and Rudy Gobert are finding it hard to carve an offensive role. They have to rely on spoonfed buckets from their guards. Younger players like Nic Claxton and Walker Kessler seem to have a more polished offensive game.

Of course, Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid have been the 2 best big men on the planet for a while now. They have displayed an all-around scoring skillset that marks their world-class talent out.

“vast majority of seasons scoring that high”. The ONLY players who averaged that high since the merger are MJ, Kobe, Harden, and Iverson. The elite of the elite scorers. You’re so desperate to minimize Embiid for some weird reason. His shot profile is more that of a GUARD. pic.twitter.com/XiNjHkeego — SchleifAirs (@SchleifAirs) March 17, 2023

Embiid, especially, has become a well-rounded, dominant scorer unlike anyone we’ve ever seen at the center position. He has great efficiency as well as stupendous volume in addition to his diverse shot profile.

Joel Embiid listed Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry as his role models to develop his game

Joel Embiid wrote a column in The Players’ Tribune during the 2019-20 NBA season. In this piece, the Cameroonian laid out his aim to develop a complete offensive game:

“I got nothing but love for the legends of the game like Shaq and Charles. So I respect what they’re saying about my game. But I’m never

going to be the kind of traditional big like Shaq was in the ’90s.”

“You can’t go down to the post every single time down the floor and have success in this league. Not in 2020 -not with the way the game has evolved. Not with the way teams double now. You have to be able to spread the floor and pass the ball and get buckets all over the court.”

“It doesn’t matter if you’re a guard or a 7-footer, you need to be versatile to win in this league. You need to be unpredictable. Yes, I idolized guys like Dream. I watched hours and hours of Dream every single day, literally.”

“Everybody knows that story. But you know who I love watching now? KD, Harden, even point guards like Steph and CP3. For me, that’s where the game is the most interesting right now.”

Embiid is a two-way monster

Joel is already an above-average shooter for his position from practically every spot on the floor. He’s had more easy buckets than ever since the arrival of James Harden from the Brooklyn Nets.

At this point, Embiid has the ability to control both ends of the floor and dominate any opposition. He’s displayed his dominance throughout big stretches of the past 3 seasons.

It all comes down now to execution during the playoffs while maintaining good health.