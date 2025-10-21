Kevin Garnett Describes What His Summer Interaction With Victor Wembanyama Was About

Victor Wembanyama’s brief preseason appearances have indicated that he has made some big improvements this past offseason. Wambanyama has been the curious sort, who has adapted a plethora of methods to get better, both personally and professionally. And one of the people he sought to help him through the process over last summer was 2008 NBA champion Kevin Garnett.

Advertisement

Although Wembanyama has been in the NBA for just two seasons, he has proven in that short period of time that he isn’t just some ordinary player. Of course, his 7-foot-3 height and outstanding skills set him apart, but his true defining characteristic is his intellect.

The Frenchman is incredibly mature for a 21-year-old. The way he approaches basketball and life as a whole is far unique from other people his age. Many people would love to train with someone like Kevin Garnett if given the opportunity. Instead, Wemby just wanted to soak up as much information as he could from Garnett.

“We didn’t do anything,” Garnett revealed on Ticket & The Truth. “He wanted an exchange, and it was more like some intro s***. He’s on a journey to seek knowledge.”

Before the All-Star met with KG, Wemby had gone on a solo trip to a Shaolin temple in China, as part of a spiritual journey. So, the fact that he would seek out Garnett just to have a word is rather in tune with how he does things.

KG has always been impressed with Wembanyama, but that has certainly increased since his conversation with the Spurs star. In five preseason games, Wemby showcased another gear, which he hadn’t before.

“He’s changing how we look at the post position. If you think about it, he’s mixing finesse and force at the same time. He looks like KD and Shaq mixed together,” Garnett proclaimed.

Garnett’s co-host and Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce couldn’t believe his ears. Pierce might not have watched much of the preseason, but what KG is saying has a lot of truth too it. On multiple occasions, Wemby has muscled his way through defenders for ferocious dunks.

Wembanyama may not have worked out with Garnett, but he did link up with Houston Rockets legend Hakeem Olajuwon. Needless to say, Garnett too is excited about the prospect of working out with the Frenchman.

“I’m excited about being able to work with him. I talked to him about simplifying things and dealing with space. He wants to be something outside of the box. He’s about to be something different that we have never seen before,” Garnett said.

There may not be a ceiling right for how good Wembanyama will get with time. He still has many more years to figure things out as he asserts his dominance in the league.