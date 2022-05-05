“I think we need to be careful when we start labeling people and teams as dirty”: Former Bad Boys Pistons member Isiah Thomas comes out in support of Dillon Brooks

Veteran point guard Isiah Thomas comes out in support of Dillon Brooks in light of the Grizzlies guard facing the wrath for his foul on Gary Payton II.

The series between the Warriors and Grizzlies continues to live up to its hype, with Game Two being no different. A few minutes into the contest, Dillon Brooks received a flagrant 2 for his dirty play on Gary Payton II, who would consequently fracture his elbow.

The latest reports suggest Payton II being out for 3-5 weeks but might return if the Warriors make the NBA Finals. Meanwhile, Brooks has been at the receiving end of a lot of hate and criticism for his actions, with the likes of Steve Kerr accusing the Grizzlies guard of breaking the code of conduct.

Steve Kerr said Dillon Brooks’ foul on Gary Payton II was dirty, not physical. pic.twitter.com/5k5L4t2Jua — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 4, 2022

There have been reports of the league investigating the matter, with further stringent action against Brooks not being ruled out. Nonetheless, the Grizzlies would equalize the series against the Dubs, with Ja Morant putting on a show for ages.

With the heat growing on Brooks, Pistons legend Isiah Thomas gave his take on the matter, stating the Grizzlies guard’s actions weren’t intentional.

Isiah Thomas believes Dillon Brooks is not a dirty player.

Brooks’ actions in Game Two against the Warriors have caused polarizing views. While some believe the Canadian native has a clean history and didn’t mean any harm, others believe Brooks should be penalized severely for ending the Young Glove’s 2022 playoff stint.

While they may have a physical approach to playing the game, putting a player’s career in jeopardy crosses the line. With Brooks’ play being a hot topic of discussion on the ESPNs and Fox Sports of the world, former member of the Bad Boys Pistons, Isiah Thomas, gave his take on the matter.

“Even though you make an accident, should there be a penalty for the accident?” Thomas asked. “Yes. Now I think we need to be careful when we start labeling people and teams as dirty.”

Dillon Brooks was given a flagrant 2 foul and ejected after a hard foul on Gary Payton II last night. 🏀 @HoopHall @IsiahThomas tells @talkhoops & @DarthAmin why he doesn’t think it was intentional #GrzNxtGen #DubNation #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/Mpuq9aHjaB — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) May 4, 2022

“He is not a dirty player,” Thomas said of Brooks. “Memphis is not a dirty team. Memphis is not – you know they play hard. They play physical. They have always played the right way.”

Zeke seems to have a personal insight into the entire situation as he continues to shed his Bad Boys image from his days in Detroit. The two-time champion feels we need to be careful before labeling any player or team as dirty.

While Isiah makes a valid point, there has to be some regulation for players like Brooks despite it being an accident.