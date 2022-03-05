“You can’t diss Russell Westbrook, and be such a coward, Skip Bayless!”: Richard Jefferson reacts perfectly to the beef between show host and Nina Westbrook

Richard Jefferson gives his two cents on the beef between Skip Bayless, and Russell Westbrook’s wife, Nina Westbrook

Skip Bayless and Russell Westbrook have never quite had the best relationship. But, especially in the last few weeks, things have gone from bad to worse.

For starters here, the ‘Undisputed’ show host has always found himself saying things such as this about the Brodie on national television and social media.

Skip Bayless dislikes Russell Westbrook on a personal level 1. His hometown of OKC hates him because of Russ “My people!” 2. His favorite player Kevin Durant told him he doesn’t know basketball because of how he talked about Russ pic.twitter.com/3OBJ0g4c0v — 🌟 (@LALeBron23) March 4, 2022

And after a while, it seems that Russell Westbrook’s wife, Nina Westbrook’s patience had finally run out completely.

How do we know? Well, take a tweet below.

I’m tired you you @RealSkipBayless calling my husband out of his name. It is extremely childish. That is my name as well, and many other peoples name. You’re disrespectful, and I’m extremely offended by your behavior. You should apologize. — Nina Westbrook (@ninawestbrook) March 4, 2022

She presumably then looked to comment further on the situation, before uncovering an interesting little detail.

Nina Westbrook, Russell Westbrook’s wife is a legend pic.twitter.com/LNoexJ9yBc — J 🐳 (@RockTheBabyRuss) March 4, 2022

For a man as bold as Skip Bayless, we won’t lie, that was a pretty cowardly move. And it seems that, along with most of the NBA community, a certain former player, and now ESPN analyst, agrees with that sentiment completely.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Also Read: Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight vs Philadelphia 76ers? Miami Heat release toe injury report ahead of matchup against Joel Embiid and co

Richard Jefferson taunts Skip Bayless after Nina Westbrook called him out publicly for his comments on Russell Westbrook

Richard Jefferson isn’t exactly everyone’s favorite analyst.

The man absolutely LOVES controversy and has never been afraid to say what’s on his mind. And in turn, oftentimes, the man can get himself into steaming hot water as well.

But this time it is perhaps that quality of him, that will make Nina and Russell Westbrook two of his biggest fans.

It’s real easy to sit in a studio and never have to look people in their @RealSkipBayless .. don’t block them on social also 😂 https://t.co/Qwf45JX75m — Richard Jefferson (@Rjeff24) March 5, 2022

We won’t lie, we couldn’t agree with the former NBA player more than we do at the moment.

You want to criticize a man? Go ahead.

But if you can dish it out, you need to be able to take it as well. And clearly, one Mr. Bayless simply couldn’t.

Also Read: “LeBron James is publicly humiliating Russell Westbrook”: NBA Twitter erupts as picture emerges of Lakers star and Anthony Davis ignoring the Brodie’s high-five