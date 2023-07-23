“I’m Selfish!”: Having Received a ‘Dream’ Gift, Shaquille O’Neal Offered to ‘Pay’ $67 Million Worth Jamal Crawford to Stay ‘Exclusive’

Over the years, Shaquille O’Neal amassed a colossal net worth of $400 million, allowing him to indulge in any purchase. During their prime, both Shaq and Jamal Crawford witnessed the release of Apple’s revolutionary gadget, the iPod. It transformed how people enjoyed music, enabling them to organize songs by release years, decades, artists, and albums. Impressed by the iPod’s popularity, Jamal Crawford, worth $67 million, gifted his dear friend Shaq with one. During an interview on TNT’s Big Podcast with host Nischelle Turner, Crawford openly admitted gifting the gadget to Shaq and refuted any accusation of theft. Interestingly, when Crawford planned to offer a similar gesture to Turner, Shaq intervened and proposed buying Crawford’s exclusivity in his gift list.

Shaq recently welcomed Jamal Crawford as an analyst on TNT’s Inside The NBA. Crawford spent 19 legendary seasons in the NBA and earned the Sixth Man of the Year title three times. Crawford solidified his friendship with Shaq by giving him a priceless gift – an iPod.

Shaquille O’Neal offered to ‘buy out’ Jamal Crawford to stay exclusive in his gifting list

The iPod was released on October 23, 2001. It became the first MP3 player to hold 1,000 songs with a 10-hour battery life. Jamal Crawford gifted Shaq the iPod to strengthen their close bond.

Shaq and Crawford spoke to Nischelle Turner on TNT’s Big Podcast. They reminisced about owning an iPod in the past. Turner accused Shaq of taking Jamal’s iPod, but Crawford clarified that he had given it to Shaq. The trio then praised the iPod’s categorization features and their shared love for music.

Nischelle looked visibly awed by the iPod’s unique features. Jamal offered to buy her one. Shaq, being himself, hilariously wanted to be the sole recipient of Jamal’s gifts. When Jamal made the generous offer, Shaq selfishly proposed buying him out to prevent it.

“No,no, no, no. Don’t do that. I’m gonna pay you. I’m gonna pay him because I can pay him. I won’t be the only one. I’m selfish.”

Shaq knows how to keep his friendships exclusive. He used his million-dollar net worth to be the only person on Jamal Crawford’s gifting list. Some might view it as selfish, but for Shaq, it was a wholesome expression of their bond and friendship.

A special Christmas gift motivated O’Neal to pursue a career in basketball

A special Christmas gift motivated Shaq to become the basketball legend he is today. Coming from a humble background, receiving gifts was a rare privilege for him. Basketball became an escape from his difficult life.

Despite the lack of gifts, Shaq remained a loyal son to his parents. Then, one Christmas morning, his father surprised him with a signed Dr. J Ball, a gift he cherishes. Shaq admired Julius Erving as one of his basketball idols, making this moment unforgettable for him.