21 Chris Paul severely disrespected, Street Clothes Anthony Davis, and Bradley Beal rank ahead of the Point God in latest ESPN list

Chris Paul averaged a staggering 14.7/4.4/10.8 this past season and was selected to the All-NBA Third Team.

Like ESPN do every offseason, they have released a part of their top 100 players list for the upcoming season. The list has already seen Tyler Herro feature at #61, Zion Williamson at #40, DeMar DeRozan at #28, and Zach LaVine at #27, among several other shockers.

Today, ESPN revealed the list, ranking from 25-11. Having the likes of Jaylen Brown, Donovan Mitchell, Trae Young, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Jimmy Butler among other All-Stars on the list, the ranking seems to be fair. However, one particular ranking raises a few eyebrows – Chris Paul at #21.

NBArank continues 🔥 Check out the set of rankings from 11-25: https://t.co/yymNoe9VUh pic.twitter.com/DKBq7DR6dV — ESPN (@espn) September 21, 2022

The Phoenix Suns might’ve been surprised by Luka Doncic’s Dallas Mavericks in the playoffs, but that doesn’t take away the incredible campaign CP3 had.

Anthony Davis and Bradley Beal are ranked higher than Chris Paul

At first glance, at age 37, #21 seems to be a great ranking for Paul. However, Anthony Davis and Bradley Beal being ranked higher than “The Point God”, seems rather absurd.

This past 2021-2022 season, the Suns’ point guard averaged a sensational 14.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 10.8 rebounds, and 1.9 steals per game on an extremely efficient 49.3% field goal. As a reward for an astonishing year, Chris was selected to the All-NBA Third Team.

For context, AD, who sat out for more than half a season due to an injury, averaged 23.2/9.9/3.1 on 53.2% FG and a horrid 18.6% 3FG. Whereas, Beal saw a dip in his production as he put up merely 23.2/4.7/6.6 on a subpar 30% shooting from beyond the arc.

Not discrediting any of the two mentioned stars, but CP3 was definitely more productive last year.

With the Suns suffering a horrific loss in the playoffs, and ESPN disrespecting him with that rank, Chris Paul will definitely enter the upcoming season with a vengeance.

