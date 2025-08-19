“You Don’t Want To Mess It Up”: Gerald McCoy On The Emotions Of Meeting Kobe Bryant

Meeting your heroes can be an exciting and daunting affair at the same time, and Gerald McCoy realized that firsthand when he came face-to-face with Kobe Bryant for the first time. He understandably went through a rollercoaster of emotions, something he candidly shared during his recent appearance on the Dan Patrick show.

Advertisement

Bryant is arguably one of the most influential NBA players of all time. His “Mamba Mentality” lit a fire in budding athletes and established alike, making him an idol to many. McCoy, the third pick of the 2010 NFL Draft, also looked up to Bryant. He met the Los Angeles Lakers legend during a Players’ Tribune meeting in the city.

McCoy recalled how he received a call from the organizers, who asked him if he would attend the event. They assured him that Bryant would be there that year, and McCoy’s response was, “I’m already heading to the airport.”

It wasn’t a dry meeting headlined by Bryant’s presence. There were some superstars there, including but not limited to Kevin Durant, Michael Phelps, Paul Pierce, and Maria Sharapova. But McCoy had eyes for only one. “I’m like no offence [to the others], but where is he [Bryant] at?” he recalled, as he narrated the incident to Patrick.

McCoy continued, “I see him walk down the steps, and I’m like, ‘Oh my god, this is happening.’ And he walks in, and he’s just a normal dude. He walked up, and he’s like, ‘What’s up, man?’ and he’s shaking everyone’s hand.” Admittedly, it was a moment that truly captured how Bryant was, as a person, off court. Yes, he was a competitive animal when he put his jersey on. But otherwise, a great person to be around, as attested by many, including McCoy now.

After the Players Tribune meeting was over, the attendees went for an after-party by the pool outside, where Bryant came and held a conversation with McCoy. The former First Team All-Pro, despite seeing the down-to-earth side of Bryant, knew he had to keep it together. “It was almost like the perfect meeting of one of your heroes,” he continued.

McCoy also admitted that he was more nervous meeting Bryant than he was ever in a playoff game in the NFL. “Because you don’t want to mess it up,” he stated. “You know it’s just meeting him, but you still, like, you just don’t wanna be weird, man.”

Thankfully for the former Las Vegas Raiders Defensive Tackle, he wasn’t weird. It was a pleasant conversation with one of the greatest athletes in sports. One he can look back on for years to come. Good that he caught his flight to Los Angeles.

Caron Butler on why Kobe was inspirational

There’s a reason millions look up to Bryant. It’s not just because he was one of the best in the court. It’s because of his relentless winning drive and desire to improve, even when he was at the top. Caron Butler, his former teammate, gave an example of the revered Mamba Mentality during an interview with Thanasis Antetokounmpo a couple of years ago.

The year was 2004, and Bryant had just signed a $136 million extension with the Lakers. But instead of looking happy or deciding to celebrate the monumental achievement, he told Butler, who was standing behind him, “You ready to black out?”

No, Kobe didn’t want to get drunk till he passed out. He wanted to hit the gym again at 4 AM the next morning and work even harder than he ordinarily did. “Working out where you can’t even, like, function,” Butler said, quoting Kobe. That was his idea of blacking out.

It was this desire for success that made Kobe as great as he was. He retired as a five-time champion and someone the entire basketball community adored.