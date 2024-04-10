“You Funny As Hell Too”: Anthony Edwards Shows 50 Cent Love After His ‘Poetic’ 51 Point Career Night

Anthony Edwards seems to ball out every time 50 Cent is in the stands. Back in early February, Edwards recorded a solid 32-point, 6-rebound performance in a victory against the Houston Rockets. Tonight, Ant lodged a career-high 51-point outing, leading the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 130-121 win over the Washington Wizards. Following the contest, Edwards even embraced the popular rapper.

Advertisement

In what many expected to be a blowout, the Washington Wizards surprisingly performed really well. The valiant efforts of the Jordan Poole-Corey Kispert backcourt duo instilled faith in the fans of the franchise. However, Anthony Edwards was not going to allow the Wolves to suffer an embarrassing loss against one of the worst teams in the league. Carrying the team’s offensive load, the 6ft 4” combo guard recorded 51 points (a new career-high) on efficient shooting from the field.

Advertisement

Throughout the course of the action-packed thriller, 50 Cent was animated as he constantly engaged with the crowd and the players. Once Edwards reached his 50-point milestone, the camera even panned to the artist because of the number present in his stage name. Many enthusiasts and analysts have also dubbed the incident as “poetic”.

Following the victory, Ant-Man exchanged pleasantries with the 48-year-old megastar as he made his way to the team locker room. After hugging the “In da Club” star, the Wolves leader also acknowledged the former for being funny.

“You funny as hell too,” Edwards told 50 Cent.

Before the Wizards-Wolves game began, Curtis James Jackson III was present at the bar, pouring drinks for spectators present at the Target Center. While we aren’t sure just how good of a bartender the 2010 Grammy Award winner is, it seems as though Ant was referring to this moment when calling him “funny as hell” in all probabilities.

Advertisement

After already gifting 50 Cent his shoes two months ago and constantly sharing wholesome moments like tonight, it is safe to assume that Anthony Edwards has developed a beautiful relationship with the iconic rapper.

Anthony Edwards received praise from teammates following his career night

Fans, coaching staff, and teammates were all in awe of Anthony Edwards’ game-winning 51-point display. Rudy Gobert was among the many who praised the 22-year-old and congratulated him on the memorable night.

According to the Frenchman, the 51-point performance is a testament to Edwards’ work ethic. Gobert also told Dane Moore, the beat reporter for the Wolves, how impressive it was that the athletic guard found a balance between scoring and finding open teammates.

“It’s a credit to his work. The last few days, he’s been very consistent with his work ethic, his recovery, being here with us before the game starts — all these little things that I think allow him to just get a better start.” Gobert said.

Rudy also mentioned that in the absence of Karl-Anthony Towns, Edwards has done a great job in leading the team. Since Towns’ injury, the former Georgia Bulldog has improved all major stats. By averaging almost more points, rebounds, and assists in the past 17 games than usual, the highflyer has clearly taken on more of the team’s offensive burden on his shoulders.

The Minnesota side holding on to a 55-24 record and sitting at the top-most position of the Western Conference standings, huge credit for the team’s success can be given to Edwards. Even with KAT sidelined with injury, the Wolves cannot be taken lightly as long as Anthony Edwards continues putting up such terrific performances.