“You Got Jared McCain”: Josh Hart Pokes Fun at Jalen Brunson’s Lackluster Defense When Discussing 76ers-Knicks

Sourav Bose
Published

Credits: USA TODAY Sports

The paradigm shift in the Eastern Conference recently prompted Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson to discuss the future. During one such conversation, the New York Knicks duo broke down defensive matchups in their clashes against the Philadelphia 76ers. Hart poked fun at Brunson’s lackluster defending, garnering the attention of the NBA community.

During the latest episode of Roommates Show, Brunson made the brave call to guard the 76ers’ latest recruit, Paul George. This bold declaration, however, provoked Hart to pull the leg of the Knicks talisman. Mocking the latter’s defensive shortcomings, the 29-year-old stated, “You got Jared McCain”.

The situation initially surfaced after the host, Matt Hillman, started a hypothetical discussion on potential matchups. He expected one of Mikal Bridges or OG Anunoby to guard PG13 during defensive sequences.

To everyone’s surprise, Brunson jokingly raised his hand before announcing, “I got PG”. This paved the way for Hart’s mockery as he laid back before openly downplaying the 27-year-old’s defensive skills. Shortly after the episode aired, WFUV Sports’ Kris Pursiainen uploaded a screen recording of the entire instance on X (formerly Twitter), catching the eyes of the NBA fans.

The sarcasm devalued Brunson’s defense for several reasons. It primarily highlighted how little faith his teammate had in his capabilities. And following a lackluster postseason defensive display, it’s tough to argue this.

At the same time, Hart deemed him worthy of only guarding a rookie like Jared McCain in such a high-voltage clash. This raised further question marks over Brunson’s prowess in supporting his team to absorb the pressure.

Amidst the mockery, his offensive potency remains the most valuable asset for the Knicks. As a result, providing him with the least possible defensive duties could keep him fresh during the games. This, in turn, could boost the franchise’s attack, propelling him to success. So, the team must find a balance in this dynamic before it’s too late.

