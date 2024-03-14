“You Gotta Fight Back, God Bless America”: Anthony Davis’ 0-10 Record Against Domantas Sabonis Has Kendrick Perkins Fired Up

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a 107-120 loss to the Sacramento Kings. Not only did LeBron James and co.’s loss mark their 8th loss to the Kings in their last 9 meetings, but the Purple & Gold also suffered a 0-4 regular season series record against their division rivals. However, what’s even more embarrassing is the fact that Anthony Davis is now 0-10 in his career against Domantas Sabonis. Using this same information, Kendrick Perkins recently decided to rip Davis apart on national television.

Despite LeBron James recording 0 points in the beginning, the Los Angeles Lakers were giving the Sacramento Kings a run for their money in the first half of the contest. However, outscoring Darvin Ham’s boys 28-17 in the third period allowed the Kings to eventually clinch a huge win.

To be fair, Anthony Davis had an above-par outing. Playing a game-high 41:08 minutes, the Brow finished the night with 22 points and 10 rebounds. However, Domantas Sabonis won the duel as he lodged a very efficient 17-point, 19-rebound, and 10-assist triple-double, leading the Kings to clinch their fifth win in the past seven games.

With Sabonis now improving his record to 10-0 against Anthony Davis, Kendrick Perkins couldn’t stop mocking the latter. Taking to X (formerly “Twitter”), the analyst exclaimed how disrespectful Davis’ winless record was against the Lithuanian. ‘Big Perk’ exclaimed how he expected the Lakers forward to fight back “at some point”.

This is just flat out disrespectful at this point what Sabonis is doing to AD!!! At some point you gotta fight back. God Bless America.

Despite being an avid supporter of LeBron James and the Lakers, Kendrick Perkins has harshly criticized Anthony Davis for the past few weeks. Following the Lakers’ loss against the Denver Nuggets earlier this month, Perkins blasted the big man for his attitude problems.

Kendrick Perkins: “Anthony Davis had more attitude with me and Stephen A today before the game than he actually did in the game” SAS: “I ignored him” Perk: “That’s fine”

Anthony Davis has been great all season long. The Lakers star is averaging 24.7 points and 12.4 rebounds per game, as per NBA.com. However, his record against the Kings, especially Sabonis, isn’t helping him keep the detractors away. However, despite being winless, AD spoke about how the 1v1 record with the Kings’ center didn’t bother him.

If AD wants to snap his losing streak against Sabonis this season, he can only do so in the playoffs now. However, considering the Kings’ excellent form against the Purple & Gold, the LA side would likely prefer not to face De’Aaron Fox and co. in the postseason.