Magic Johnson and Wife Cookie Stun in Dolce & Gabbana Outfits During Italian Vacation

Magic Johnson’s summer superyacht Mediterranean tour with his wife Cookie Johnson is in full flow. The couple has blessed fans with numerous exhilarating glimpses of their colorful vacation on their Instagram. To add to the visual treat on her Instagram, Cookie Johnson uploaded eye-catching pictures from a unique dine-out at Da Paolina Restaurant, which is located in Italy’s Capri island, known for the visual spectacle called Blue Grotto.

In these photos, Cookie is wearing a vibrant lemon-yellow colored three-piece suit with specs and sandals complementing the theme. In her Instagram post, the 65-year-old thanked Dolce & Gabbana for the outfits.

Cookie chose the perfect place to wear it as the yellow print blends with the Da Paolina Restaurant’s aesthetics. The upscale waterfront restaurant has real lemon trees in its courtyard. Mrs. Johnson was gracing D&G’s “Silk Twill Pajama Shirt with Majolica print“ alongside “Majolica-Print Silk twill Pants with elasticated waistband“.

The pattern is inspired by Majolica pottery, brought to Italy through Spain in the 15th century, leaving a significant impact on the Italian craftsmanship. The Majolica designs are inspired by nature while also taking inspiration from historical pottery patterns.

As per D & G’s official website, the design on their Silk Twill Pajama Shirt reflects the dance of summer light on typical Sicilian Homes facing the sea, which makes it perfect to wear on the island of Capri.

The notched lapel collar meshes brilliantly with the design, giving a stylish look. Apart from the aesthetics, the dress appears lightweight, which is perfect for the humid and sunny weather of the island. The pajama shirt retails at $2895 and the pants cost $1895.

Therefore, the total cost of this exquisite Majolica masterpiece is $4790.

However, it wasn’t just Cookie who was rocking Dolce & Gabbana attire. Magic Johnson also wore a sleek D & G shirt. The NBA legend’s shirt had a purple floral pattern, which also seems to be inspired by the Majolica design.

He also rocked a pair of gleaming white pants and clean white shoes. The color contrast between the shirt and the pants indicates his taste.

Both the Johnsons reflected the spirit of Italian coasts in a riveting fashion. Their outfits exude the nation’s historical artistic roots alongside modern designs.

The Johnson couple always bring their A-1 style game, which meshes with the vibes of the location. Their summer tour is a gift that keeps giving away.