“You in The Ernie Johnson Category”: Charles Barkley’s Attempts to Convince Tiger Woods to ‘Shave His Head’ Faced Hilarious Obstacle in 2018

Back in 2018, Golf legend Tiger Woods was a guest on NBA on TNT. Discussing his return from a controversial absence, Woods talked about a range of topics with the TNT crew. Charles Barkley in particular, had a rather hilarious question for Woods. Barkley wanted to know whether he planned to shave his head, as he had graduated to the “Ernie Johnson” category. Woods did not shy away and had a hilarious response for Barkley.

Apart from talking about his return, Woods was also on TNT to promote his golf match with Phil Mickelson. Woods played and defeated Mickelson in Capital One’s The Match that took place in November 2018.

Tiger Woods asked by Charles Barkley to shave his head

Tiger Woods, who has always sported a crew cut, had also been losing hair naturally. Barkley, who himself is bald, compared his situation to none other than Ernie Johnson.

Instead of completely shaving his head, the TNT analyst, in Chuck’s words, was “holding on for dear life.” Barkley wanted to know whether Woods was also planning to shave his head:

“You have to go on home and shave your head, or you can be like Ernie and hold on for dear life. Right now, you in the Ernie [Johnson] category. Have you decided or are you thinking about when are you gonna shaave your head.”

However, the 82-time PGA Tour winner claimed that he was planning to fight against baldness:

“No, I am still going forward.”

‌The hilarious response led to laughter from the TNT crew. Woods was speculated to have opted for a transplant, but claimed in an interview that he is still fighting the fight against hair loss using natural means, according to Bleacher Report.

Barkley was disappointed at Woods for “ghosting him”

Back in 2009, Tiger Woods was caught in a scandal with multiple women claiming that he had extramarital relationships with them. Woods took a lengthy hiatus from golf, and it appears as though he did the same with Chuck.

Barkley revealed in 2017 that he was hurt after Woods completely ghosted him. Woods was close friends with Michael Jordan and Barkley, and the trio also played golf together multiple times.

Barkley claimed that he would have understood had he been asked by his wife to “get rid of his old friends.” However, he had a problem with the way Woods completely stopped talking and vanished instead.