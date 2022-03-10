“I would have taken a 10-15% pay cut if Kyle Lowry was on the Clippers”: DeMar DeRozan was ready to sacrifice in order to reunite with his former Raptors teammate in LA

Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan confesses to having taken a 10-15% pay cut had Kyle Lowry signed with the LA Clippers.

DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry were two of the biggest names in the trade market during the last off-season. Though the two play for the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat, respectively. There was a chance of them landing up on the Clippers.

However, their heavy contracts wouldn’t allow them alongside the superstar duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. DeRozan had agreed to a 3-year $80+million deal with the Bulls via sign and trade. On the other hand, Lowry’s contract ranges between $85-90 million.

Though Steve Ballmer is one of the richest owners in the NBA, it would have been a herculean task for the former Microsoft CEO to accommodate such contracts between Kawhi’s and PG 13’s. One could only imagine how the Clippers team would look with all the above parties.

During a recent appearance on Serge Ibaka’s How Hungry Are You? DeRozan revealed that he would have agreed to a 10-15% pay cut had Lowry signed with the Clippers, adding had the latter been on the Clippers, there would be no money.

DeMar DeRozan was willing to take a pay cut to reunite with his former Raptors teammate Kyle Lowry.

There was a possibility of seeing two of the greatest players in Raptors franchise history reunite in LA. DeRozan and Lowry played together for six seasons in Toronto. The two had a great run that ended, with Deebo being traded to the Spurs in exchange for Kawhi Leonard.

Surprisingly, DeRozan, Lowry, and Leonard had played with the Raptors. Lowry had been teammates with both the parties during their stints in Toronto. Thus had DeRozan and Lowry signed with the Clippers, there would be fireworks.

However, it didn’t seem feasible, with DeRozan addressing the same on Ibaka’s show.

“I probably would’ve taken a 10-15% pay cut. But if Kyle was there, there really wouldn’t be no money.”

Serge Ibaka: “If Kyle Lowry was here with the Clippers, would you take [a pay cut]?” DeMar DeRozan: “I probably would’ve taken a 10-15% pay cut. But if Kyle was there, there really wouldn’t be no money.” Serge: “Kyle’s gonna take everything.” (via @sergeibaka) pic.twitter.com/C3sihdiIsx — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) March 9, 2022

The two joked how Lowry would have left no cap space for the Clippers. Nonetheless, both the players look happy in their respective new teams.

The Bulls and the Heat are top contenders in the east and could potentially meet in the ECF.