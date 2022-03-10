Basketball

“I would have taken a 10-15% pay cut if Kyle Lowry was on the Clippers”: DeMar DeRozan was ready to sacrifice in order to reunite with his former Raptors teammate in LA

"I would have taken a 10-15% pay cut if Kyle Lowry was on the Clippers": DeMar DeRozan was ready to sacrifice in order to reunite with his former Raptors teammate in LA
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
Shane Warne last photos: When is Shane Warne funeral? All Shane Warne funeral details you need to know
Next Article
Shane Warne final moments: Shane Warne funeral tickets booking process
NBA Latest Post
Is Draymond Green playing tonight vs Denver Nuggets? Warriors fix return date for the 2016-17 NBA Defensive Player of the Year
Is Draymond Green playing tonight vs Denver Nuggets? Warriors fix return date for the 2016-17 NBA Defensive Player of the Year

Draymond Green last played for the Golden State Warriors on Jan 16 and has been…