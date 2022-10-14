“You Know How to Make $900 Million?”: Shaquille O’Neal Once Gave Crucial Advice to Young Kids About Finances

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal once gave children advice about how to grow their finances and get ahead in life

Shaquille O’Neal retired from the NBA in 2011. It’s been 11 years, yet O’Neal continues to be one of the biggest names associated with the game, no pun intended. The 7’1 center was an absolute menace on the court, and was a nightmare matchup for all opponents.

During his 19-year career on the court, Shaq earned around $292 Million from NBA salaries. Using that money and making smart business decisions and investments with it, Shaq grew his net worth to over $400 Million.

Despite getting that rich, O’Neal is always looking for ways to give back to the community. Whether it’s buying kids’ shoes, or helping someone get a laptop or even an engagement ring! Once, the big man was spotted giving young kids at the mall some crucial financial advice.

Shaquille O’Neal teaches kids about building wealth

Coming from humble beginnings, Shaq knows a lot about struggling. Having been through that, O’Neal knew he never wanted to be in that situation again. He worked hard, invested smart, and made sure that he made a good life for himself and his family.

Once, Shaq was giving advice to little kids at the mall about the same. He was heard saying,

“Do you know how I made 900 Million Dollars? By listening to my mommy and daddy. Make sure you always listen to your parents. I’m serious, I’m not playing!”

Shaq’s advice is golden, as parents always want what’s best for their children. When you’re younger, they do their best to help you build a good life. Even when you turn older, they’re always there to guide you.

Shaq always paid heed to what his mom said about giving back to the people, and he’s never stopped doing so.

Shaq and his businesses

Shaquille O’Neal has his hand, or more like, his face associated with tons of brands of all sectors. Shaq never says no to an endorsement job, and that is why we see his face literally everywhere. Apart from endorsements, Shaq also owns franchises for the following brands.

Papa John’s

Krispy Kreme

Auntie Annie’s

24-hour Fitness

Car Washes

Five Guys

At the same time, Shaq also has a hand in these ventures:

Lyft

Forever 21

JC Penney

Gold Bond

The General Insurance

Icy Hot

O’Neal has a diverse portfolio, and it shows up how one can use their smarts to grow their wealth the right way.

