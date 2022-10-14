Russell Westbrook Lakers Huddle : 2017 NBA MVP Gives His Point of View on Clips From Preseason Game Against the Timberwolves

Lakers’ Russell Westbrook opens up about the misinformation being spread around his disinterest in interacting with his teammates

The Los Angeles Lakers played their fifth preseason game last night as they hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves. Despite a 118-113 loss, the Lakers won’t be totally disappointed with what they witnessed last night. After having a strong game against the Warriors, Anthony Davis continued his form. In 27 minutes, AD managed to put up 19 points, 13 boards, 2 blocks, and 2 steals.

LeBron James came out with a double-double of his own as well. The King went out and scored 25 points and grabbed 11 boards. While those two dazzled, there were glaring issues shown by their third star.

Clips from last night’s game went viral on Twitter which showed Russ to be reluctant to engage with the team.

This clip became viral on social media, and Westbrook was obliterated for the same. Another clip was shared where Brodie did not join the team for the pregame huddle.

However, things aren’t always as they’re shown in clips. Russ offered his side of the story after practice today.

Russell Westbrook speaks up regarding huddle clips

After a year of being ostracized by the Lakers fans and media personalities, Russell Westbrook has decided not to hold back anymore. The Lakers guard has started speaking up on things he’d usually keep his silence on.

One of them was the spin media outlets, and social media pages were trying to give. Russ spoke about the same after practice. He shared how he’d been doing the same pregame ritual for as long as he’s been in the league. Secondly, during the Patrick Beverley huddle, Westbrook was over with the coaches, talking to them about a miscoverage.

As Russ said, the media has been taking anything they can find against him, and running with it. This needs to stop. Now that the Lakers have to play him this season, they need to move on, and treat him the same way any other star gets treated.

It’s little things like these that can start causing a rift in the team. As of late, it seems like that is all the media wants to do.

