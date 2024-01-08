“You Know I Drink 10-15 Diet Cokes A Day”: Charles Barkley Has Shaquille O’Neal And TNT Flabbergasted Over His 2024 NY Resolution

The ‘NBA on TNT’ crew has had some hilarious moments on the show and more often than not the moments tend to involve Charles Barkley. In the recent show, the crew of Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, Shaquille O’Neal, and Ernie Johnson decided to reveal their New Year resolutions. And, to no one’s surprise, Charles Barkley managed to get a laugh out of everyone with his resolution.

Barkley revealed that he has decided to quit Diet Coke this year. The player talked about his habit of drinking 10-15 diet cokes in a day and how he would like to cut it back.

“You know I drink about 10-15 diet cokes a day. I wanna give up Diet Coke.“

When Ernie cross-questioned him on whether he wanted to reduce or give it up, he said,

“I think it’s probably best for me to go cold turkey.”

It was a reasonable resolution for the former NBA player to make. However, in a hilarious moment, Shaq pointed out that the player was drinking Diet Coke at the moment. The crew laughed while Kenny holding Barkley’s cup, pointed out the obvious and said, “How can this be a New Year’s resolution?”

In Chuck’s defense, he did say that he needed help. When Kenny Smith asked him to substitute Diet Coke with water, Chuck said, “This stuff doesn’t even taste like anything.” It would be interesting to see if Barkley can hold on to his resolution, but at least he started the year by providing us big laughs.

While Barkley’s resolution put a smile on our faces, the rest of the crew also shared things they would like to do differently this year. Shaq said, “My New Year’s resolution is not for me. Anyone last year who felt like they didn’t have a good year? I am praying and hoping they have a better year.” In Shaq’s typical fashion, he would like to continue helping others. The host – Ernie Johnson, on the other hand, wanted to procrastinate less this coming year.

Charles Barkley’s resolution can lead to weight loss

Charles Barkley has been on a journey to lose weight and has done so over the past few months. If he is to stick to his resolution of quitting Diet Coke, it will further help his weight loss. Around May 2023, Barkley had reduced 62 pounds through exercise and medicines and he would like to continue the same coming into 2024.

Drinking Coke, even though it’s the Diet version, is not the healthiest life choice one can make. And if you are someone who is drinking 10-15 cans a day, you are not doing your body any favours. So, we are all hoping that Charles Barkley gets off the beverage and continues to lead a healthy life.