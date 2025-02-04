“You Know What Pisses Me Off”: Kendrick Perkins Shuts Down Critics Questioning LeBron James and Luka Doncic’s Duo

Feb 1, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) brings the ball up court against the New York Knicks during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Rob Pelinka and the Lakers pulled off one of the greatest trades in NBA history by acquiring Luka Doncic. It’s a consensus belief that the Lakers received the better player in the trade. However, some critics doubt the pairing of LeBron James and Doncic can work. The duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis was able to deliver a championship for the city of Los Angeles. With the similar play styles of Doncic and James, many feel they may clash on the court. Former NBA player Kendrick Perkins believes that thinking is ridiculous and shuts the notion down immediately.

Advertisement

Perkins spoke out on ESPN’s First Take to put to rest any doubt about LeBron and Luka’s ability to play together. He believes Luka will allow LeBron to play the way he has aspired to for many years. He said,

“You know what pisses me off, is people that say LeBron James can’t play off the ball. News flash, LeBron James actually wants to play off the ball. As matter of fact, he’s been better playing off the ball. He just has to play the point guard on his team.”

.@KendrickPerkins is “pissed off” at the idea that LeBron James and Luka Doncic can’t play together “Imagine what [Luka’s] going to do to the rest of the league once he gets under LeBron James’ wing.” pic.twitter.com/3ABrGwuBH5 — First Take (@FirstTake) February 4, 2025

LeBron has notoriously been the primary ball handler for his entire career. However, his desire to play off the ball has grown as he continues to age. The only problem is the Lakers didn’t have the roster for him to do so.

The addition of Doncic allows LeBron to defer and reserve his energy for crucial moments of the game. It also relieves the 21-time All-Star from shouldering the majority of playmaking responsibilities. Perkins believes this trade will benefit the Lakers as we will finally see a new side of LeBron.

LeBron has paired with ball-dominant players in the past

This won’t be the first time LeBron will play with a ball-dominant player. He thrived alongside Dwyane Wade during his time with the Heat and Kyrie Irving with the Cavaliers. Perkins also brought up LeBron’s ability to team with Rajon Rondo, which led to the Lakers’ championship win in 2020. Doncic is easily a better player than Rondo, so it should be even easier for James to share the ball.

Perkins is so confident in his opinion that he claims the Lakers will experience great success for the second half of the season, saying,

“With this team, it’s always about championships when you’re talking bout the Los Angeles Lakers. At the end of the day, they need to add some pieces. But right now, currently constructed, they are a top-four team in the Western Conference.”

The Lakers are currently the fifth seed with a 28-19 record. Perkins believes they haven’t reached their ceiling and will only be better with Doncic at the helm.