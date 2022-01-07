“We feel like we can play with anybody and the goal is to compete for a championship”: DeMar DeRozan explains why having a chip on the Bulls’ shoulders will help them with their goal to win a title

DeMar DeRozan believes that his Chicago Bulls team has what it takes to compete against any team in the league, with the goal to fight for the title.

Entering the 2021-2022 season, Not many analysts or enthusiasts picked the Chicago Bulls to be a title-contending squad. In fact, the DeMar DeRozan acquisition was voted as the “worst move” of the offseason. However, the critics and naysayers could not have been more wrong.

Behind the All-Star duo of Zach LaVine and Deebo, alongside a respectable bunch of role players led Nikola Vucevic, Lonzo Ball, Coby White, among many others, the Bulls couldn’t have started their season any better. Billy Donovan’s boys won 12 games of their first 17, defeating powerhouses like the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers.

With DeMar and LaVine both playing on an MVP level lately, the organization has really been successful in grabbing wins. With an impressive 25-10 record, Chicago is comfortably placed top-most in the Eastern Conference, 1.5 games clear of the 2nd seeded Nets.

At the rate the team has been performing this season, Deebo and co. could very well make their first postseason appearance since the 2016-2017 season. And possibly manage to make their way into the Conference or even the NBA Finals. DeRozan surely believes his Bulls team can do so.

“We ain’t gonna cut ourselves short”: DeMar DeRozan

Recently, DeRozan made an appearance on Malika Andrew’s “NBA Today” show, where he spoke about the team and how several players on the squad played with a chip on their shoulders with a fire to prove their doubters wrong.

“As a competitor, you always wanna beat anybody in anything that they say you can’t do,” DeRozan said. “I definitely seen it, my teammates seen it — and we took it personally. We let our games speak for ourselves. I was outspoken, we gotta go out on the court and go out compete.”

“I think that’s what makes our team unique. Whole down the line, all our guys, had a chip on their shoulder. All these guys deserve every success that we’re getting. From Vuc to Zo to Zach. You know, all these guys have been through it. We’re at that point now to where we playing with that chip on our shoulder and we all in it together and it shows.”

“We respect all of the top teams in the conference — everything — but we gotta go out there and compete every single night. We ain’t gonna cut ourselves short, we feel like we can play with anybody and the goal is to compete for a championship.”

DeMar DeRozan on the Bulls ceiling on NBA Today: “We ain’t gonna cut ourselves short. We feel like we can play with anybody and the goal is to compete for a championship.” pic.twitter.com/pvKqXu1lYH — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) January 6, 2022

The Bulls are currently on an 8-game winning streak, having lost their last game on 11th December 2021. Considering Chicago a title-contending team now is only right.