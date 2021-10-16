“Season bouta start, I see shi**y hoop takes everywhere”: Kevin Durant takes an indirect dig at analysts Stephen A. Smith and Jeff Van Gundy

Nets superstar Kevin Durant fires back at the NBA trade pundits and analysts for their recent sensational takes on the Brooklyn Nets, especially involving Kyrie Irving.

Two-time NBA champion and Finals MVP Kevin Durant has had enough of all the noise surrounding the Nets and Kyrie Irving. The superstar recently tweeted about how certain and analysts and experts have been giving their takes on the Irving-Nets situation.

Durant and Irving share a very close bond and have been friends for several years. The two superstars were planning to play together for several years. Irving was one of the major reasons, behind KD signing with the Nets.

Irving’s anti-vaccination controversy has been headline news lately, with popular analysts such as Stephen A. Smith and Jeff Van Gundy slamming the Nets guard for his insensitivity towards the issue.

Also read: “I would not want to have to guard Kevin Durant in a 7-game series”: Jerry West reveals his favorite Warriors player and describes his offensive genius

The Irving situation has lead to a lot of heat drawn on the Nets organization. Recently, KD took to Twitter, calling out all the analysts and so-called basketball experts for their takes.

Kevin Durant calls out the media for making their assumptions about the Nets, with few days left for the season to tip-off.

Though almost everyone has been criticizing Kyrie Irving for his anti-vaccination stance, Durant has maintained a neutral stand on the situation. The superstar hopes for Irving to return. However, he is ready with his artillery for the upcoming season.

In recent weeks, there have been prominent television personalities heavily criticizing Irving for his anti-vax stance. Recently, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith received a lot of blowback for his comments on Irving.

Smith has been on the record, calling out Irving for his inconsistency and inability to prioritize basketball. The First Take analyst even went as far as telling the Nets to trade him.

Thus with all the heat surrounding the Nets, Durant put out a statement, slamming all analysts, scrutinizing the Nets.

Season bouta start, I see shitty hoop takes everywhere — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) October 15, 2021

“Season bouta start, I see shi**y hoop takes everywhere”

Also read: “Why hasn’t Kevin Durant still not spoken to Kyrie Irving?”: Sources suggest Irving’s stance on the COVID-19 vaccine might have stained his relationship with KD

The four-time scoring champion isn’t concerned with the controversies surrounding his team and only wants to ball. In what many believe, KD is currently the best player in the world.