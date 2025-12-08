mobile app bar

“You Need to Show Up”: Tyrese Maxey’s Ballsy ‘Joel Embiid Callout’ Earned Him Lakers Legend’s Respect

Somin Bhattacharjee
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) talks with guard Tyrese Maxey during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Not many young players would have the guts to stand up to an MVP teammate. But not everyone is Tyrese Maxey, a man carrying the Philadelphia 76ers this year despite the presence of two certified Hall of Famers on the roster. James Worthy recently shed light on a story about a young Maxey that made him realize just how special he truly is.

31.6 points per game. That is what Maxey is averaging for the 76ers in the 2025–26 season. Remove him, and the 76ers would once again be in the doldrums. Worthy, a Lakers legend, was speaking about the 25-year-old in the buildup to Philly’s game against his former side earlier today, when he revealed how Maxey once confronted Embiid over his loose attitude.

The part about Embiid, of course, doesn’t come as a surprise. It’s sad that the big man has struggled with injuries, but it’s also true that he’s very lax when it come to training. Maxey hated seeing that.

Worthy said, “When I knew he was solid it was when he spoke up. I think Embiid was kind of late for practice sometimes, didn’t show up. And the young kid was like dude you need to show up and lead us.” 

“And that’s when I knew he had the quality and the mental aspect to play the game,” Worthy added.

This happened last season when the Sixers were 2-11 and during a team meeting, Maxey spoke up. Joel took the criticism in stride and rightfully so.

Fast-forward to present day and Embiid said, “Young superstar coming in, face of the franchise,” when referring to Maxey.

For years, Tyrese has flirted with the idea of being the main man on the 76ers because regardless of Embiid, Paul George, or James Harden’s absence, he was always there. He cares about the franchise that drafted him, and has always showed 100% commitment.

After a 13th place finish in the Eastern Conference last season, the 76ers are in a much better place in 25/26. They’re currently 7th with a 13-10 record; their latest loss coming against the Lakers where Maxey scored 28.

