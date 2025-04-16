“Rock With My Daughter”: Carmelo Anthony Reveals How Kobe Bryant Reshaped Identity to Deal With Retirement

Kobe Bryant’s identity as a basketball player was so rooted in competition that it ended up motivating a whole generation of hoopers. In fact, his mentality and passion reached far beyond the limits of the court. From Naomi Osaka to Jason Kelce, the Black Mamba fueled all. But what happens when such a personality has to finally pull the plug? Hang their boots because they can’t go on?

It’s a question that scares most pro athletes. The adrenaline, the fandom, the highs, none of it is easy to replicate. Kobe, for all he was, naturally felt the same fears. To the public, it felt there was seamless. He won an Oscar, started training his daughter, and mentored younger players.

But Carmelo Anthony on his podcast revealed that wasn’t really the case. Anthony, a close competitor and eventual friend, confessed that Kobe did not always have a plan.

Carmelo pointed out how Bryant had to put away the Black Mamba personality and reclaim his identity without that fiery passion for winning on the court.

Anthony claimed, “Well, he had a plan, but he didn’t always have a plan at first. So it took him a minute to really take down the Kobe mask of an athlete. Put the mamba back in the closet.”

He then disclosed what happened when Bryant was able to separate himself from his on-court persona – “I want to get back into the game, so I’m going to go rock with my daughter. I want to get the women’s game back going. It wasn’t just about coaching. It was about getting the women’s game back going.”

The Knicks legend also told his podcast co-host and guest, Jay Shetty, that Kobe “wanted to tell stories, he wanted to write books, fantasy books, and sports fantasy books.”

Before the tragedy, Kobe was clearly working on his plan. He had already created a short film that resonated with youngsters and adults alike all over the world.

But it’s hard not to wonder what kind of stories he would have written if he was still with us. Knowing his penchant for perfection and his brilliant mind, they would have been absolute wonders as well.