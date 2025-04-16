mobile app bar

“Rock With My Daughter”: Carmelo Anthony Reveals How Kobe Bryant Reshaped Identity to Deal With Retirement

Adit Pujari
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Carmelo Anthony and Kobe Bryant.

Carmelo Anthony and Kobe Bryant.
Credits: Imagn Images

Kobe Bryant’s identity as a basketball player was so rooted in competition that it ended up motivating a whole generation of hoopers. In fact, his mentality and passion reached far beyond the limits of the court. From Naomi Osaka to Jason Kelce, the Black Mamba fueled all. But what happens when such a personality has to finally pull the plug? Hang their boots because they can’t go on?

It’s a question that scares most pro athletes. The adrenaline, the fandom, the highs, none of it is easy to replicate. Kobe, for all he was, naturally felt the same fears. To the public, it felt there was seamless. He won an Oscar, started training his daughter, and mentored younger players.

But Carmelo Anthony on his podcast revealed that wasn’t really the case. Anthony, a close competitor and eventual friend, confessed that Kobe did not always have a plan.

Carmelo pointed out how Bryant had to put away the Black Mamba personality and reclaim his identity without that fiery passion for winning on the court.

Anthony claimed, Well, he had a plan, but he didn’t always have a plan at first. So it took him a minute to really take down the Kobe mask of an athlete. Put the mamba back in the closet.”

He then disclosed what happened when Bryant was able to separate himself from his on-court persona – “I want to get back into the game, so I’m going to go rock with my daughter. I want to get the women’s game back going. It wasn’t just about coaching. It was about getting the women’s game back going.”

The Knicks legend also told his podcast co-host and guest, Jay Shetty, that Kobe “wanted to tell stories, he wanted to write books, fantasy books, and sports fantasy books.”

Before the tragedy, Kobe was clearly working on his plan. He had already created a short film that resonated with youngsters and adults alike all over the world.

But it’s hard not to wonder what kind of stories he would have written if he was still with us. Knowing his penchant for perfection and his brilliant mind, they would have been absolute wonders as well.

About the author

Adit Pujari

Adit Pujari

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Adit Pujari is an NBA Journalist and Strategist at The SportsRush. He formerly worked as a debate and writing trainer. An avid fan of Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers, Adit began following the league in 2007. With the Lakers and Boston Celtics rivalry ripe, he found himself hooked to the sport immediately. After 15 years of religiously following the league, he decided to use his knowledge base as a sports writer in 2021. Since then, he has worked as an NBA writer, led a team of MLB writers, and has now joined The SportsRush. In his spare time, Adit loves playing pickup games and exploring hidden Himalayan trails.

Share this article

Don’t miss these