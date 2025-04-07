“You Need To Stop Being Muslim For A Second”: Rockets Legend Advises Hakeem Olajuwon Post Argument With Houston Security

Feb 19, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Former Houston Rockets Hakeem Olajuwon (left) sits courts side during the game between the Houston Cougars and the Memphis Tigers at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Houston Cougars defeated the Duke Blue Devils 70-67 in the NCAA Tournament Final Four. The game was played at Alamodome in San Antonio and was attended by thousands of fans, including the legendary Hakeem Olajuwon.

Advertisement

The Dream is a former Cougars player, and during his tenure from 1981-1984, he took his team to the Finals in the last two years. He then played for the Houston Rockets for almost the entirety of his NBA career and won two championships.

It’s not a stretch to say that he’s the biggest Houston basketball legend of all time. Understandably, when the Cougars secured their spot for the championship game, Olajuwon wanted to celebrate with the team. However, as soon as the 62-year-old tried to step onto the floor, the security guard stopped him. Someone from the Cougars’ entourage tried to vouch for him, but he was even denied access.

Olajuwon had to step back with a sad look on his face which pissed a lot of people off. Another Houston legend, Vernon Maxwell, also took offense to the security’s response. He wrote, “Oh hell nah Dream you need to stop being Muslim for a second and ask that guy ‘What did the 5 fingers say to the face?’”

Oh hell nah Dream you need to stop being Muslim for a second and ask that guy “What did the 5 fingers say to the face?” https://t.co/5neE6VgoDS — Vernon Maxwell (@VernonMaxwell11) April 7, 2025

What Mad Max meant was that Olajuwon should’ve slapped the security. It’s a piece of outrageous advice but very on-brand for Maxwell. As for the ‘Stop being a Muslim’ comment, he was referring to Olajuwon being a practising Muslim and believing in non-violence.

On the other hand, it’s understandable that the security personnel were doing their jobs and not allowing anyone on the floor, which might’ve been a part of their briefing.

Hakeem Olajuwon admires how Kelvin Sampson runs the Houston program

The NBA legend has yet to comment on the incident. It’s something that he would like to move on from as soon as he can.

More importantly, making any comment on the subject might take some limelight away from his beloved Houston team, and Olajuwon is likely not going to do that. He has the utmost respect for the program and how Kelvin Sampson, the coach, trains his athletes.

He told PaperCity, “If you can play for him [Sampson], you can play for anybody. I’m very proud of Coach and the culture that he has built, and I’m proud of his players. They are good guys. When they signed with UH, they bought into the culture, knowing that Coach Sampson is going to push them and they’re going to work hard. His concept is to get tough guys and make them tougher.”

The Cougars will now play the Florida Gators in the championship game, and Olajuwon is confident of their chances.

He said, “It’s amazing what Coach Sampson and those boys have accomplished every year, but this year, it’s special. They’re playing with a load of confidence.” If his team does go on to win the trophy, Olajuwon might forget the security incident ever happened.